Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 Preview

Friday the 13th is a day of superstition, anything can happen, the Rangers for example, could walk into the Staples Center and send this Stanley Cup Final into a frenzy with a victory. When Los Angeles won the Cup in 2012, the New Jersey Devils faced a similar 3-0 hole and managed to win two games to force a Game 6. The Rangers are hoping they can do that and much more. They have proven to themselves that they are capable of beating the Kings, and now they just need to prove they can do it twice in a row…no easy task.

Five Things to Look For

Elimination King

King Henrik was the story once again after the Game 4 victory in which he made 40 saves. Henrik returned to form in spectacular fashion, while simultaneously setting an NHL record for his 8th straight victory on home ice in an elimination game. Lundqvist was playing terrible going into Game 4, and the impact on the series could not have been more evident. Twice the Rangers jumped out to 2-0 leads, only to have those leads evaporate. Lundqvist was not fully to blame (it is a team sport after all), but his play was a significant factor.

"Being OK or good is not going to win you games right now," Lundqvist said. "You have to be better than that." (NHL.com)

Well Lundqvist bounced back in Game 4, and he will need to be all that and more tonight for the Rangers to force a Game 6 back in New York.

Break Through the Wall

The Kings for their part understand the importance of closing out a series when you have the chance. The experience of their 2012 Stanley Cup Championship will be a factor tonight, as they look to close out the series on home ice. With the dread of a long journey back to New York for a Game 6 fueling them, the Kings will come out with all guns blazing tonight. They have a 3-1 series lead, which gives them the opportunity to take chances, chances they wouldn’t take if this series was 2-2.

The key for Los Angeles is beating Lundqvist early. Henrik is the foundation holding this Rangers team together, and if the Kings break through early it should instill enough doubt in the minds of New York. New York doesn’t have the energy from the home crowd tonight, so Los Angeles needs to expose that and take advantage of the energy in their building.

MVP Time

One of Drew Doughty or Anze Kopitar will be winning the Conn Smythe trophy if the Kings reach the glory of Lord Stanley’s Cup. Tonight, one of these two can etch their name in the history books with a huge game. One of these guys can solidify their case for the Conn Smythe with a huge game.

Whether it is Doughty controlling the game from the backend with speed, skill and incredible vision. Or Kopitar dominating the puck possession, forcing turnovers, creating and finishing chances. One of these two has the power to settle the debate with one last great game in these Playoffs. The question is who will it be?

Digging Depth

In the Playoffs one thing that stands out in elimination games is the depth. Usually both teams top lines are playing at the highest level, matching one another shot or shot, hit for hit, and goal for goal. What truly turns the tide in elimination games is that third or fourth line guy who breaks through, rips the best shot of his life top-shelf, bar down. It is like for one moment everything in their game connects, they find the hole, break through, get a lucky bounce, and then make absolutely no mistake. It is one of the most exciting moments in hockey, because that goal signals to the rest of the team that they are winning the game as a team.

Who will be that guy tonight? Both teams have candidates galore, whether its Dwight King, Jarret Stoll, or Kyle Clifford for Los Angeles. Or maybe it will be one of Brian Boyle, Derek Dorsett, or Dominic Moore. One of these teams needs their depth guys to step-up and deliver.

The First Goal

Tonight, the first goal could be more important than anything. The Kings are no doubt playing it cool, they’ve been here before, they understand the pressure, and they like to make everyone believe it is having no effect. But if New York scores the first goal tonight, it will immediately dump all the pressure of this series squarely on Los Angeles.

With Game 5 being in Los Angeles, there is no pressure on New York. If they lose, they lose on the road, not in front of their hometown fans. This gives them the immediate advantage if they can find a way to score first. It also gives them hope that with that goal they can force the Kings to make more mistakes as the pressure of the situation mounts.

The Kings need that first goal, perhaps more than any other time in this series. Not only for themselves, but for that hometown crowd.

Wrap Up

The Kings and Rangers have been far closer than this series appears. Both teams have shown flashes of dominance, and have been able to expose weaknesses on one another. The railroading that everyone expected by Los Angeles has only happened on macro level (being up 3-1 in the series), but the actual hockey being played has been far more entertaining, and closely contested. Expect nothing less than the best from both teams tonight, and relish in what could be the last game of this NHL season, while secretly hoping for more.