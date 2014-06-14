Los Angeles Kings Stanley Cup Champions

It was Alec Martinez who scored the Stanley Cup winning goal in the second overtime period, but it was the Los Angeles Kings who came together, a group of twenty players, and countless other's within the Kings organization and sacrificed, battled adversity, leaned on one another, and never gave up. There is no Championship without Sacrifice, Determination, and Team. This Team, the Los Angeles Kings, exemplified that time and time again throughout these Playoffs, and now they reign supreme once again.

It was one of the most memorable Playoff seasons in recent memory, and there is no more deserving King of the NHL than these Kings from Los Angeles.

Congratulations to the Stanley Cup Champion Los Angeles Kings!