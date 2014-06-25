Crosby Cleans Up At NHL Awards Night

Last night the NHL awards took place in Las Vegas. The night was highlighted by the presence of not only stars on the ice but stars off the ice as well (some who couldn't contain their excitement...but we will get to that later).

The Major Award Winners

Sidney Crosby Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Art Ross Trophy: There was never any doubt that the Hart Trophy would be Crosby's. As much as fans like to claim Calude Giroux should have won, Crosby simply was the MVP of this past season. Crosby captured the Art Ross Trophy as he scored 104 points (36G, 68A) this past season in 80 games. That was good enough for a whopping 17 points more than the second place Ryan Getzlaf. The Ted Lindsay Award is maybe the most exciting trophy for a player to receive as it is the award for best player in the NHL as voted on by your peers.

Tuukka Rask Vezina Trophy: Tuukka Rask captured the Vezina trophy for best goaltender in the NHL. He was the only goaltender in the league to be in the top 5 of all major statistical categories for goaltenders, and was consistently lights out all season long.

Patrice Bergeron Selke Trophy: The Selke Trophy is awarded to the best two-way player in the game, and this is Patrice Bergeron's second win. This was a highly contested win, and many believe the Eastern Bias of the media in the NHL may have given Bergeron the edge over Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings. Regardless, Bergeron is an amazing two-way player and is well deserving of this award. He was the best Bruins forward all season long, and continues to be a pillar in his own end.

Duncan Keith Norris Trophy: The Norris is awarded to the Best Defenseman in the NHL. The win is Keiths second of his career, Keith had 61 points in 79 games, and a CF% Rel of +2.0% on one of the best possession teams in the NHL. Keith plays in all disciplines, and averaged over 24 minutes of ice time per night.

Patrick Roy Jack Adams Trophy: In just his first season as an NHL Head Coach, Patrick Roy captured the award for best coach in the NHL. He led the Avs to a 112 point season, and took them from 29th overall the previous season to second in the Western Conference.

Nathan MacKinnon Calder Trophy: This may have been the most contested choice, as MacKinnon barely edged fellow rookie Ondrej Palat. Critics of the choice point to the success of the 7th round pick Palat as far more impressive than that of the First Overall MacKinnon. However, MacKinnon scored 63 points in 82 games, had a CF% Rel of 0% on one of the worst possession teams in the NHL, and was a huge part of the revitalation of the Avs franchise.

Alex Ovechkin Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy: Ovechkin once again won the award for most goals this past season, the fourth of his career. Ovechkin had 51 goals, the only player to exclipse the 50 goal mark.

Jonathan Quick Jennings Trophy: Jonathan Quick, and more appropriately, the Los Angeles Kings won the Jennings Trophy which is awarded to the goaltender (tandem) that allowed the fewest goals in the NHL. Quick was the sole recipient this year as backup goaltenders must play a minimum of 25 games to get their names on the trophy and both Ben Scrivens and Martin Jones only played 19.

Dominic Moore Bill Masterton Trophy: Dominic Moore won the trophy which most closely relates to perseverance, and dedication to hockey. Moore tragically lost his wife in the 2013 season to cancer, and dedicated this season, and success to his late wife.

"I've had a lot of good examples of perseverance over the years, and none more so than my wife, Katie," Moore said. "So this award is very meaningful, and I'm very grateful." (tsn.ca)

Ryan O'Reilly Lady Byng Trophy: The Lady Bing is awarded to the player deemed most sportsmanlike and gentlemanly, and takes into account success on the ice. O'Reilly scored a career high 64 points, while only amassing two penalty minutes (for playing with a broken stick) all season long.

Andrew Ference King Clancy Award: The King Clancy award is given out to the player who exemplifies a humanitarian approach outside the game of hockey, and provides solid contributions to the community.

Dustin Brown Mark Messier Leadership Award: The Messier award (how does Gretzky not have an award named after him by the way?) was awarded to Brown for his dedication and charitable work in the community. A leader on and off the ice.

Wrap Up

The highlight of the night came from non-NHLer though, as actor Cuba Gooding Jr. made his presence felt in a big, big way. Here's the video to prove it.