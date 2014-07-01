NHL Eastern Conference Costless Agent Frenzy Roundup

Costless Agent Frenzy is one of the craziest times of the year for the NHL and that showed Tuesday as deal after deal after deal was made. Trades, signings and more have brought a very different look to the Eastern Conference and we'll breakdown each team's moves on Costless Agent Frenzy.

Boston Bruins:

The B's made no moves or deals Tuesday. In fact, the only thing they did was announce that Jarome Iginla would test the Open Market which he did and found a new home in Colorado a few hours later. Rumors however indicate that Boston may be interested in UFA Radim Vrbata.

Buffalo Sabres:

The Sabres were one of the busiest teams yesterday as they made several key aquisitions. They traded for Josh Gorges from Montreal and signed former Canadien Captain Brian Gionta in an attempt to bring in some veteran leadership. The Sabres also welcomed back Matt Moulson just months after trading him to the Minnesota Wild. Moulson will make $25 million over five years with Buffalo and has a no trade clause on his contract. The Sabres had also bought out Christian Ehrhoff the day before and also announced they would not resign Cory Conacher. The Sabres may still make moves in the next few days as they've also expressed interest in players like David Legwand.

Detroit Red Wings:

The Wings re-signed Riley Sheahan to a two-year deal worth $1.9 million. Detroit also extended the contract of goaltender Petr Mrazek who spent the majority of this season with Detroit's AHL affiliate the Grand Rapid Griffins. Mrazek is expected to challenege Jonas Gustavsson as the backup to Jimmy Howard in the 2015-16 season.

Florida Panthers

The Cats were no doubt determined to make big moves on Tuesday as they acquired several players. First the Panthers signed former Penguins forward Jussi Jokinen who had 57 points in the 2013-14 regular season. Jokinen's contract will last four years. The Panthers also acquired Dave Bolland who was a former member of the Toronto Maple Leafs and a Stanley Cup Champion in 2010 and 2013 with Chicago. Bolland scored the Stanley Cup winning goal for Chicago in Game 6 and is signed to a five year contract. Florida later picked up backup goaltender Al Montoya and signed him for two years. Montoya went 13-8-3 with the Winnipeg Jets this year and is 37-26-13 all time in his NHL career. Then the Panthers got Shawn Thornton. Known for his toughness and grit, Thornton is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, once with Anaheim in 2007 and again in 2011 with the Bruins. Still not content, the Panthers then added elder defenseman and 2014 Stanley Cup Champion Willie Mitchell in a two-year contract.

Montreal Canadiens:

After getting PA Parenteau in a trade for Daniel Briere, the Habs signed UFA Tom Gilbert to a two-year contract on Tuesday. They also re-signed defenseman Mike Weaver to a one-year contract. The Canadiens also picked up UFA Manny Malhotra and signed him to a one-year deal. Montreal also signed goaltenders Joey MacDonald to a one-year, two-way contract.

Ottawa Senators:

The Sens made the first big move today by trading captain Jason Spezza to the Dallas Stars in exchange for Alec Chiasson, a few prospects and a 2nd round draft pick in 2015. Ottawa also resigned Milan Michalek for three years and $12 million.

Tampa Bay Lightning:

The Bolts got what they were looking for as they signed defenseman Anton Stralman to a five-year contract worth $22.5 million. Stralman was a member of the Rangers this year and went with them to the Stanley Cup Final. They also resigned forward Mike Angelidis who spends his time with their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. Finally, the Lightning signed forward Mike Blunden to a one-year contract. He has played in 108 NHL games but also spends most of his time in the AHL. He played in seven games with Montreal this season but mostly was with their AHL affiliate, the Hamilton Bulldogs where he had 37 points. Later, the Lightning signed Costless Agent forward Brian Boyle to a three-year contract. Boyle's body build will no doubt be of use to this young Tampa team. Finally, Tampa Bay signed goaltender Evgeni Nabokov to a one-year contract. Nabokov went 15-14-8 with th Islanders this season, his third with New York.

Toronto Maple Leafs:

After finding out that Dave Bolland was heading to Florida, the Maple Leafs were quiet until they signed veteran defenseman Stephane Robidas to a three year contract. The 37-year-old is coming off a rough season that saw him break his leg twice. His health will remain a question over the next few months and told Sports Net yesterday that he may be nearing his retirement and would love to play on an Original Six team during the end of his career. Questions still remain as to whether the Leafs will do anything with James Reimer who says he wants to be a starter and feels he may not get that chance in Toronto. The Maple Leafs are also rumored to be interested in legendary UFA Martin Brodeur. Later on Tuesday, the Maple Leafs announced the signing of forward Leo Komarov to a four contract, paying him $2.95 million annually. Komarov had played with the Leafs in the 2012-13 season and both sides seemed happy over the deal.

Carolina Hurricanes:

The Hurricanes signed Brad Malone to a two-year contract and then resigned forward Jiri Tlusty to a one year contract worth $2.95 million. Tlusty played well with Jordan Staal and Brad Malone will likely spend time on Carolina's fourth line. The Canes also added goaltender Drew MacIntyre with a one-year, two-way contract. MacIntyre plyed in one NHL game this season which was a loss but was 29-15-3 with Toronto's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Colombus Blue Jackets:

The Blue Jackets were less active on Tuesday as they resigned Frederic St-Denis to a one-year, two-way contract.

New Jersey Devils:

The Devils, as was previously expected, did not resign long time goaltender Martin Brodeur and made it clear by getting Scott Clemmensen to backup Cory Schneider. Clemmensen's contract is one-year and two-way but the bigger news of the day was when the Devils signed forward Mike Cammalleri to a five year contract worth $25 million. The Devils brought Steve Bernier back on a one-year contract and signed Stephen Gionta to a two-year, two-way contract and Martin Havlat on a one year deal.

New York Islanders:

The Islanders have one goal next year, and that's to make the playoffs and hoped their new additions would help them. Early in the afternoon on Tuesday, they added goaltender Chad Johnson to their roster. Johnson went 17-4-3 with Boston this year and will likely serve as a backup to Jaroslav Halak next year. The Islanders also added David Leggio, who spent his season with the Hershey Bears, Washington's AHL affliate and forward Harry Zolnierczyk who like Leggio spent time in the AHL only he played with the Penguin's AHL affiliate and had two golas in 13 NHL games this season. They added AHL dfenseman of the year TJ Brennan and forward Jack Skille as well. Brennan played with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL and Skille spent time both with the Blue Jackets and their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Falcons. Still not done, New York signed left wing Kael Mouillerat to a one-year, two-way contract financial terms of which were not released. Finally, they added forward Cory Conacher. Previously on three teams, Conacher has never found the success he originally had wih Tampa Bay before being dealt to the Ottawa Senators during the 2012-13 season.

New York Rangers:

The Rangers lost some key members of the team that took them to the Finals this year by seeing players like Benoit Pouliot and Brian Boyle but certainly made headlines by signing elder defenseman Dan Boyle as well as Tanner Glass to help them at the blue line. The Rangers also got UFA defenseman Mike Kostka and goaltender Cedric Dejardins who both left the Lightning organization. They also added forward Chris Mueller and defenseman Steven Kampfer. The last four are all likely to play with New York's AHL affiliate, although Kostka could play in the NHL if needed like he did with the Lightning and Blackhawks this season.

Philadelphia Flyers:

The Flyers re-signed goaltender Ray Emery to a one year deal. Emery went 9-12-2 this season and was a leading force in the success of the Chicago Blackhawks two years ago when he went 17-1-0. Philly also signed goalie Rob Zepp to a one-year, two-way contract. Zepp spent his last seven seasons in the German Ice Hockey League playing for the Berlin Polar Bears.

Pittsburgh Penguins:

It was all about Germany if you worked for the Penguins yesterday as they resigned German forward Marcel Goc then added German defenseman Christian Ehrhoff as well as German goaltender Thomas Greiss. Ehrhoff was bought out by the Buffalo Sabres and has 313 points in 692 career NHL games. Greiss served as backup to Mike Smith with the Coyotes this year, posting a 10-8-5 record in 25 regular season games. Pittsburgh also picked up left wing Blake Comeau on a one-year contract worth $700,000.

Washington Capitals:

The Caps ignored where their two new defenseman came from as they signed former Pittsburgh defensemen Brooks Orpik and then Matt Niskanen a few hours later. Washington wants more defense and these two will certainly help them. The Capitals also acquired UFA goaltender Justin Peters who left Carolina. Peters went 7-9-4 with the Hurricanes and 4-1-1 in his time with their AHL affliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Washington also resigned forward Michael Latta on a two-year deal. Latta played in 17 games with the Capitals collecting 17 points. In 52 games with Washington's AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, Latta had 34 points and 134 penalty minutes.