Rangers Hold Off Furious Penguins Comeback Attempt To Win Game 3

The Rangers - Penguins series hasn't been like the rest of the playoff series so far. It's been more finesse, and the dirty hits have been somewhat limited, unlike in the other three series in the East. Also, the games have been really close, with good goaltending from both sides so far, as Henrik Lundqvist and Marc-Andre Fleury have stolen the show so far. The Penguins have always had a good team, but not many expected to see them go back home with the series tied at 1-1 after stealing home ice at Madison Square Garden, however the Rangers would have something to say about that.

The first period the Rangers appeared to dominate the Penguins, as they took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a Carl Hagelin assisted by Keith Yandle and Dan Girardi who each got their second assists of the playoffs. Lundqvist started out hot for the Rangers as well, denying any chance the Penguins could get.

The second period was the same way. Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers in the second to make it 2-0 with another assist from Girardi who was at the time paired with Marc Staal. Lundqvist kept going in the third period, denying the Penguins once again, and keeping the net in Pittsburgh puck free.

After Lundqvist's solid first two periods, he was destined to let in a goal at some point, as it would eventually be scored by Patric Hornqvist assisted by Sidney Crosby and Ian Cole. Crosby had scored twice in game two, but got his first assist on the Hornquist goal. With that lone goal being the exception, Lundqvist stole a win from the Penguins in Pittsburgh, and gave his team home ice advantage back.

The Rangers and Penguins series will continue Thursday when Pittsburgh looks to force a game six and tie the series at two a piece heading into New York for game five. It should be a very exciting matchup as this whole series has been, and as we get farther into the series the feeling out period has diminished as both teams know each other quite well. It will be well worth following the rest of this series, as it should make for at least two more entertaining games at the least.