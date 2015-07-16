Flyers Re-Sign Michael Del Zotto To Multi-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced they have re-signed defenseman Michael Del Zotto to a two-year contract, worth $7.75 million.

The Flyers had five days before the 25-year-old was scheduled to have his salary arbitration hearing with the Flyers. But that was not needed as the two sides agreed on a “multi-year” deal, according to the team's general manager Ron Hextall. The deal is just about $3.875 million against the cap, leaving the Flyers with just over $200,000 in cap space.

Del Zotto was originally drafted by the New York Rangers, and began playing with them in 2009. He was traded last year to the Nashville Predators. He had a down year finishing with just three goals and 13 assists. After a down year like this, it was good Del Zotto would be a free agent so he could get a fresh start. That was what Del Zotto got when he decided to sign with the Flyers.

After the announcement he would be back for two more years, the young defenseman sounded very happy to be back. He took to Twitter late Thursday afternoon and wrote, "Couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of the flyers organization for another 2 years." The Flyers are glad to have him back as he was a huge help to them last year. He had a career year in his first season in Philly.

The left-handed defenseman played well in his first season in Philadelphia, contributing with 10 goals and 22 assists in 64 games. His 32 total points were best for second among Flyers defenseman last year. His career year was also highlighted by new career highs he set in game-winning goals (4), as well as shots on goal (119). Alas, his efforts were not enough to get the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Next year, the Flyers will look to get back to the post-season after an absence this year. Having key players like, Wayne Simmonds, Claude Giroux, and now the newly re-signed Del Zotto will be a big part in the Flyers' quest to make the playoffs, and even possibly the Stanley Cup Finals.