Bosman: Is San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton Hall of Fame Worthy?

Joe Thornton has been a household name since his draft date. From the Boston Bruins to the San Jose Sharks, he’s been a long serving captain. Whether you’re a fan or not, his point totals and impact on a roster is undeniable. Over the last four years the 36 year old center has improved the players around him significantly. He has boosted those players shooting percentage by almost five points and their goals per 60 minutes by nearly half a goal. That is a big impact from a statistical stand point and a boost to any club from a big leader in the locker room.

He has been without a doubt the MVP for San Jose and has been a huge part of their relevance in the trenches of the dominant Western Conference. He has played the same game throughout his career and not being dependent on speed has a big hand in that. Age hasn’t stopped his production because he is such a good play maker and doesn’t use his shot to put up points. He is a consistently reliable contributor. Since the 1999-00 season, he hasn’t dipped below the 60 point threshold. The only seasons he didn’t reach those totals were the lock-out shortened seasons in 2004-05 and 2012-13.

Further proof of his effect on players and his ability to create time for others was the 2005-06 , 2006-07, and the 2007-08 seasons. Jonathan Cheechoo won the Rocket Richard Trophy for being the league leader in goals with 56 while never breaking 20 after leaving Joe Thornton’s side. In those three seasons he scored 56, 37, 23 goals respectively and never being much of a factor after that. The 2005-06 season was the best of his career when he almost broke the 100 point marker with 93. Joe had 72 assists that year and finished with 92 points. That was Thornton's second time cracking 90 points, going on to do it twice more after that.

Getty Images File Photo

Joe is in the top 35 all-time scorers list and broke into the 1300 point club this season. He is one of the best players, not just play makers, we have seen in the past 20 years. Age won’t slow down his production and with at least two more seasons after this year there are few reasons we won’t see Jumbo Joe beat the 1400 point plateau. The style and consistency he plays with will allow him to compete even as he dips further into his late 30’s.

The big argument with every Hall of Fame candidate is if he's a winner. Thornton has never won a Stanley Cup. He has never made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in his 19 year career. He has played a grand total of 132 career playoff games and has 100 playoff points. He won the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy in that historic 2005-06 season. Is that enough?

The San Jose Sharks have never missed the playoffs since Joe’s arrival. So the big question is, is Joe a Hall of Fame caliber player? The answer should be without a doubt yes. He should also be a first ballot entry. Examples such as Mats Sundin and Pavel Bure are guys who walked into the Hockey Hall of Fame without winning a cup. The 1000 point club is usually a starting point in any candidacy. With the 1400 point mark a realistic target to not only reach, but surpass there shouldn’t be a doubt. The impact of Joe is vivid and permiable. It will hang throughout the Sharks locker room long after his departure.

Joe may never hoist the holy grail of hockey, but he will one day take his place in the hall of the greats. Never truly appreciated in the grand scheme of things but San Jose has a truly special and talented player on their roster. Captaincy on or off, Thornton will be a great within that organization for years to come.