Chicago Blackhawks Clinch Playoff Berth With Big Win Over The Vancouver Canucks

The Chicago Blackhawks were able to go two for two on their brief Canadian road trip after topping the Vancouver Canucks by a final score of 3-2. More importantly the Blackhawks were able to clinch their ticket into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth straight season.

Getting Back On Track

It’s no secret that as of late the Chicago Blackhawks have been struggling to string together some wins. This short Canadian road trip has hope to be what can get the Blackhawks back on track. After impressive wins on back to back nights, the team has some confidence going into the last couple weeks of the regular season. The Blackhawks road trip will continue on Tuesday night when they will be in Minneapolis to face off with the Minnesota Wild. The Blackhawks have struggled with the Minnesota Wild this season. If the Blackhawks could come out of Minnesota with a win, that would be a huge momentum booster.

Scoring Summary

The Blackhawks started the game off quickly when Tomas Fleischmann boosted the Blackhawks into a early 1-0 lead. The Blackhawks were able to maintain the 1-0 lead throughout the first period. However, in the second period Alex Burrows was able to bury one for the Canucks which tied the game at 1. That goal by Burrows marked the only goal in the frame. The third period was were the bulk of the scoring happened. Teuvo Teravainen was able to score on a nice play giving the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead with around 15 minutes left in the game. With about six minutes to go, the Canucks were in need of a goal to tie the game. Sven Baertschi was able to get that goal at 14:18 for the Canucks to even the game at 2-2. But Andrew Ladd had his say in this game and went on to lift the Blackhawks to victory by scoring the game winning goal with around 3 minutes to play in the game.

Yannick Weber #6 of the Vancouver Canucks reaches in to check #16 Andrew Ladd of the Blackhawks. Source: Jeff Vinnick- NHLI via Getty Images

Kane Chasing 100 Points

Patrick Kane is trying to top off what has been a very incredible season for him. Kane got one assist on the night as he assisted on the goal by Teravainen. That assist that brought Kane to 94 points on the season. With 6 regular season games left Kane only needs 6 points to reach 100 for the year. Going into the season with all of the rumors surrounding Kane off the ice, fans didn’t know what to expect from him going into the season. He has met and in many ways exceeded people’s expectations this season.

Blackhawks Clinch Playoff Berth

As mentioned earlier, for the eighth season in a row the Blackhawks clinched a playoff berth. Going into the game on Sunday night against Vancouver all Chicago needed was to take the game to overtime and get one point to clinch a playoff berth. They wouldn’t simply settle for taking the game to overtime, as they pulled through to get the win in regulation.