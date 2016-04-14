Reports: Arizona Coyotes likely to have AHL team In Tucson next year
Downtown Tucson, AZ at sunset. Image courtesy of  John Sears Photography and DowntownTucson.com

According to reports out of Phoenix, the Arizona Coyotes are currently in negotiations to purchase an existing American Hockey League team and move it to the recently renovated Tucson Arena. The Tucson entry would begin play in the 2016-2017 season. Further reports came out Thursday morning that the team in question is the Springfield Falcons. The Falcons are the current AHL affiliate of the Coyotes.

Evidently the City of Tucson has met with Coyotes officials numerous times to review the conditions of the Arena and its potential capacity to host an AHL-level team.

The Old Pueblo could have some new residents this coming fall if the Arizona Coyotes have their wish.

Recently the Rio Nuevo District completed close to $8 million in facility upgrades at the Arena. Updated restrooms, concession stands, seating, sound systems, and lights were part of the facelift. The ice plant would not need to be upgraded but the team areas of the Arena would needed to be changed to AHL standards. These new upgrades would include locker rooms, weight rooms and medical facilities along with offices and training rooms.