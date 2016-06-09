Arizona Coyotes rumored to acquire rights to draft hometown prodigy Auston Matthews

According to a tweet from Jimmy Murphy, the Arizona Coyotes are trying their darnest to work a trade acceptable to the Toronto Maple Leafs to acquire the privilege of drafting hometown hockey phenom Auston Matthews.

What will it take to capture Matthews?

As any sensible hockey fan or expert can imagine that may take quite a feat. The Coyotes may have to throw in the London bridge in Lake Havasu City to entice the Leafs.

If that doesn't work, then according to this rumor (we can all wonder who Jimmy Murphy's "reliable" source is) the Yotes would offer up the farm (NO, not Oliver Ekman-Larsson) by sending either Max Domi or Christian Dvorak along with their seventh overall pick, AND their 20th pick to consummate the deal.

The only question (and it's logically a BIG question) is will the Maple Leafs bite? Would they take the chance of being able to draft the next "generational" player only to trade him to his hometown team?

Stranger things have happened.

Losing either young talent Domi or Dvorak would sting, but adding a player of Matthew's caliber will increase the Coyotes' public relations, not to speak of their level of play.

There's no place like home...there's no place like home

Don't forget Domi is from Toronto, and Matthews is from Scottsdale, Arizona. Would it be a trade made in heaven, or would the Maple Leafs keep the cards they have and not chance losing that coveted first overall pick?

With the new GM John Chayka of the Arizona Coyotes, it's hard to tell what he would do. He will be consulting with new V.P. of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Dave Tippett to weigh their options.

It certainly seems like most everyone loves Max Domi, and his chemistry with Anthony Duclair is magical. He really impressed everyone with his rookie season performance.

Christian Dvorak is an up and coming scoring ace, who set records with the OHL London Knights, the same team Domi had the honor of playing with, and having them both on the same team in the NHL would be -- something special.

Yet, if this writer had to choose who could go in this hypothetical trade, I'd have to choose Dvorak. Toronto would just draft Matthews if they were given a smaller forward like Domi.

The Coyotes are rich at center-ice with Dylan Strome ready to show his NHL skills this next season, and adding Matthews to the lineup would make the team pretty young and inexperienced.

Hey Mike, how about Hanzal?

Perhaps Toronto would like a huge center like Martin Hanzal instead. Toronto Head Coach Mike Babcock knows the value of a face-off specialist, and defensive asset like Hanzal, whose contract will be expired after this next season.

Just go with the two draft picks, plus Dvorak, and Hanzal for the Leafs to think about. If that isn't enough, remember that Mitch Marner was on the same line with the London Knights as Dvorak. They seem to possess the same chemistry as Domi/Duclair. Marner appears to be as ready as Dvorak to make the jump to the NHL.

When you start analyzing what Auston Matthews could bring to the Coyotes, and throw in their quest for a new arena, who better to bring in new fans to watch NHL hockey than the local boy whom everyone is talking about?

The Maples Leafs dilemma

But, then again Toronto is like the seasoned poker player knowing they have a killer hand, and keeping everyone else at the table wondering if they are bluffing.

Just like the Kenny Rogers song "The Gambler" states, "you gotta know when to hold 'em, and know when to fold 'em."

The Maple Leafs have one awesome hand, and it's not too clear what it would take for them to fold and give up on the first overall pick -- one Auston Matthews.