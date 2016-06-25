Arizona Coyotes make surprise 7th overall selection by taking Clayton Keller

When their name was called for the seventh overall selection in the NHL Entry Draft, new Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka was tempted to take unselected defenseman Jakob Chychurn, but pulled a rabbit out of his Coyotes' hat and chose young center Clayton Keller instead.

OK... how many of you were truly shocked? Be honest.

Keller seems to be a prototype of other swift, talented forwards the Coyotes have in their rich system. He had 37 goals, and 70 assists with the USNTDP, (U.S. National Team Development Program) and even bested Patrick Kane's scoring stats in the program.

Here he is in action

The Chayka era has begun

All Coyotes' fans are slowly adjusting to Chayka's style, and he is definitely more courageous than his predecessor. He said (as most GM's would say when asked) that he would need to see who's on the board, and select the best player.

Even though most hockey prognosticators had voiced their opinion that the Coyotes needed to bolster up their defense, Chayka instead went with another swift, talented center.

Wait...

Don't the Coyotes already have a stockpile of center-iceman trying to break into their starting lineup?

Yep... thought so.

With Dylan Strome and Christian Dvorak, both rumored to be capable of breaking into the lineup come regular season start, and others like Laurent Dauphin, Ryan MacInnis, and Henrik Samuelsson waiting in line -- why another center?

For one thing, Keller is committed to play for Boston University this fall, and if he doesn't play there he may decide to play junior hockey for the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL. So, he will not be in a Coyotes' uniform for maybe two-three years. Every player develops at a different pace, so that is just an estimate at this juncture.

What may have prompted other GM's to not select Keller is his size. He is only 5' 10", 170 pounds, with other NHL centers towering over him. Can you imagine him lining up next to his new team mate Martin Hanzal, who comes in at 6' 6", 230 pounds?

Critics of this theory need to look at other successful, smaller NHL players like John Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames, who comes to the rink at 5' 9", 157 pounds, dripping wet. Johnny "Rocket" scored 78 points in 79 games last season, so think again.

In fact, Keller spews all kinds of confidence when he said, "I try to compare my game to Patrick Kane's. He's probably the same height as me. I think I can be as good as him one day."

Words like that are sure to put a smile on Head Coach/V.P. of Hockey Operations Dave Tippett (he really does need to smile more often), and GM John Chayka.

Keller wears the number 19 jersey, so I doubt that number will be available since a certain Shane Doan has it tied up, plus it will be retired and placed in the rafters of Gila River arena when Doan retires.

But hey... I believe number 88 is available.

How fitting.