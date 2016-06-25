Arizona Coyotes make surprise 7th overall selection by taking Clayton Keller

When their name was called for the seventh overall selection in the NHL Entry Draft, new Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka was tempted to take unselected defenseman Jakob Chychurn, but pulled a rabbit out of his Coyotes' hat and chose young center Clayton Keller instead.

OK... how many of you were truly shocked? Be honest.

Keller seems to be a prototype of other swift, talented forwards the Coyotes have in their rich system. He had 37 goals, and 70 assists with the USNTDP, (U.S. National Team Development Program) and even bested Patrick Kane's scoring stats in the program.

Here he is in action