Montreal Canadiens trade Lars Eller to Washington Capitals for picks, acquire Andrew Shaw from Chicago Blackhawks for picks

In a mix of Friday evening news, the Montreal Canadiens are certainly keeping busy as they seek to do everything they possibly can in order to improve their team. As such, a three-team deal was struck to send center Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals in exchange for two second-round picks (2017 and 2018). Meanwhile, the Habs brought aboard forward Andrew Shaw from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for two second-round picks (39th and 45th overall), according to a report from Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca on Friday evening.

All clubs have since made an official announcement to confirm the transaction while also maintaining their focus on the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft at the First Niagra Center in Buffalo, NY.

As noted by Engels, Shaw, 24, was set to become an unrestricted free agent with rights available to contract arbitration. However, he initially becomes the rebound for Eller who will find himself playing alongside guys such as Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie and Braden Holtby in 2016.

Lars Eller in action with the Montreal Canadiens. (Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke/AP)

Player background checks

Shaw had a strong regular season with 14 goals and 34 points alongside 20 assists and 62 penalty minutes in 78 games. He also added six points in six post-season appearances.

Eller, on the other hand, struggled to find his groove in Montreal over the course of the season as he scored 13 goals and 13 points with 26 assists and 28 penalty minutes in 79 games played. He did not appear in post-season play as the club missed out once again.

In a statement from Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin regarding the transaction, he said, "Andrew Shaw has won two Cups in five seasons, he'll help our team in the room. I would like to thank Lars Eller for everything that he did for the Canadiens over the years."

How do these deals impact the team going forward?

This transaction comes as no surprise given that Shaw reportedly asked the Blackhawks for a new contract worth a total of $4.5MM which they were not willing to offer him. The trade also clears salary cap space for someone such as Steven Stamkos when the time is right to make a bid for the Tampa Bay Lightning center.

What could the Canadiens' future look like?

The trade does two things for Montreal: it gets rid of a player who wasn't the right fit anymore and clears cap space.

Shaw was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NHL Draft and has since proven himself as a reliable right winger who has won two Stanley Cup championships in the past five years.

Eller was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (13th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He later ended up with the Canadiens in 2010 following a trade which sent goaltender Jaroslav Halak the other way.

Montreal headed in the right direction?

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.ca, Shaw's agent, Pat Brisson, is hopeful of completing a long-term contract extension with Montreal in the near future.