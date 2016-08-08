Arizona Coyotes hoping Strome, Dvorak can emulate Domi and Duclair's success

The third overall selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Dylan Strome looks to be readying for his first season in the NHL, as a member of the Arizona Coyotes.

His credentials are lofty, to say the least. With 56 GP, 37 goals, 74 assists, 111 points last season for the Erie Otters of the OHL, Strome is definitely on the Coyotes' radar to be a top two center iceman.

How is that so?

They made room for him, now he needs to prove himself

The team recently bought out 34-year-old center Antione Vermette's final year of his $3.75 million contract to make room for Strome to strut his stuff.

He was told to bulk up to be able to contend with the big bodies he'd confront in the big leagues and did just that by adding 10 pounds to this frame before attending the rookie development camp last month.

He told Jerry Brown at NHL.com:

"I've put on a few pounds and really emphasized getting bigger and stronger," Strome, 19 and 194 pounds, said during development camp earlier this month. "I've worked hard and hopefully I can impress enough people to make this team."

Comparisons to Domi will be made

So, will Strome be able to match the excitement and production which rookie of the year candidate Max Domi exhibited last season?

It seems fairly likely that he will be a welcome addition to the center ice position, due to his slick passing ability, and GM John Chayka agrees.

"He's done everything we've asked," Chayka said. "Now he has to prove it in camp.".

To "prove" it in camp means he must perform up to expectations.

It's his time to move up to play with the men, and he is looking forward to the challenge.

Director of Player Development for the Coyotes, Steve Sullivan assesses what must happen with Strome to succeed.

"He's stronger, a year more mature, and the skill set just continues to get better. Now he has to show in training camp that he can consistently do it against men, and that's when we know he's ready."

The prospect rich Coyotes have themselves a big, skilled center whom they hope will develop into a leader on the team, and add him to their already young, talented list of forwards.

Christian Dvorak also seems ready

Christian Dvorak hopes to be raising the Stanley Cup one day. Source: Codie McLachlan/Getty Images North America)

Christian Dvorak was the 58th overall selection of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He comes with outstanding offensive credentials, and hopes to crack the starting lineup this season.

It's almost impossible to ignore his ability to make things happen offensively. His stats are impressive: 59 GP, 52 goals, 69 assists, 121 points last season for the London Knights of the OHL. That would be the same London Knights who gave us the talented Max Domi.

Can you imagine what those two talented forwards can bring to the Coyotes success?

Dvorak was at training camp last season but didn't quite make the cut. He's more than ready to change that by playing his game, and being involved in the action wherever the puck may be.

What can be noticed about his game is his tenacity to be around the puck, whether it be in the offensive or defensive zone. He would be an excellent penalty killer, and like Domi has great stick handling abilities.

With Vermette gone, it leaves a spot for Dvorak

He will fit right in, and even with the team having three other centers (Martin Hanzal, Ryan White, Dylan Strome) he should get a close look at that position. If not, he is open to playing the wing if need be. He just wants to be in the NHL.

Again, Head Coach Dave Tippett will have some fun formulating lines with all the talent he will have available to him. Outside of his top line consisting of Domi, Hanzal, and Duclair he still needs a good scoring winger to augment the attack.

Perhaps with a logjam of defensemen, GM John Chayka is still wheelin' and dealin' to make a trade.

One thing is for certain... Strome and Dvorak are going to make this team better. A playoff team? Perhaps...