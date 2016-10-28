Arizona Coyotes losing streak ends with win against Philadelphia Flyers

Every Arizona Coyotes fan knew, or at least hoped that their team would eventually get a win after five consecutive losses on this tenuous road trip. It was evident that the team was starting to play better hockey the last several games, but bad breaks, some questionable goaltending, and defense prevented wins from happening.

This game was different. They played with spirit, with determination and guts.

Here's how it happened.

The first period was by far their best on this trip

Newly acquired Jamie McGinn who was playing in just his second game in a Coyotes' uniform due to an injury, was able to give the Coyotes the lead at 7:33 of the initial period.

It was a thing of beauty, as Anthony Duclair came from the left corner attacking the net and placing a backhander on Steve Mason which he stopped, but McGinn was on the right post waiting for the rebound. He made no mistake of it by planting it high in the upper right corner.

Not only was it McGinn's first tally as a new member of the team, but it also ended Duclair's scoring doldrums with his first point in seven games.

But, the Arizona Coyotes pressed on as good teams would, by doubling their lead when Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored his third goal in two games, and fifth of this young season. He's off to a terrific start this season leading all NHL defensemen in goals scored.

The goal resulted from the Flyers Brandon Manning sending a pass up the middle of his zone, which OEL gobbled up and he then did a spinning turnaround shot which Mason couldn't handle. Max Domi distracted Mason as he skated in front of him.

A good period of hockey, with the result being a 2-0 lead at the break.

Second period Philly comeback

The Flyers who came back from a 0-3 deficit against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night to tie the game in the last period and finally win it in a shootout were thinking perhaps they could duplicate that effort.

They got goals from Nick Cousins and Braden Schenn to get the Coyotes' attention. Cousins' goal was caused by a turnover and he was planted on the right post for an easy tap-in tally. Schenn's goal was contested with a coach's challenge by Dave Tippett but it held up a good goal. Wayne Simmonds was hacking at Louis Domingue, but the referee didn't buy it as goaltenders' interference. 

The middle stanza ended up tied at two a piece.

Third period theatrics