Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft results

It was not just a night for NHL Awards, but a night to reveal what the roster would look like for the NHL’s newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights. The picks were revealed in order from worst to first in the standings. The Golden Knights made some big splashes acquiring former Stanley Cup Champion and a former 40-goal scorer in James Neal from the Nashville Predators.

They also acquired netminder Marc-Andre Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins who is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and is still an elite goalie after shutting out the Washington Capitals in Game 7 of this year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.

List of Picks of the Golden Knights