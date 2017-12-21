Arizona Coyotes: 12 days of Christmas

Have you ever wondered what the 12 days of Christmas would be like as a member of the Arizona Coyotes?

On the first day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Head coach Rick Tocchet sent to me:

A seat on the bench for me...

There hasn't been much to cheer about this season... (Photo: zimbio.com)

On the second day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

Anthony Duclair has served his share of bench time to get his game in order. (Photo: Inside hockey)

On the third day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

three wins in a row

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

Arizona Coyotes have had little to celebrate this season, but are hoping for better fortune. (Photo: Getty Images)

On the fourth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

four power plays

three wins in a row

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

Clayton Keller has been a pleasant addition to the Coyotes. He leads the team in scoring. (Photo: Getty Images)

On the fifth of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

FIVE STANLEY CUPS

four power plays

three wins in a row

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

Will the Stanley Cup eve make a visit to Arizona? Not this year... (Photo: Rush Hour Daily News)

On the sixth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

six shorthanded goals (by Rieder in 58 seconds from 12/2/2014)

FIVE STANLEY CUPS

four power plays

three wins in a row

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

On the seventh day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

seven slap shots a ringing

six shorthanded goals

FIVE STANLEY CUPS

four power plays

three wins in a row

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

Christian Fischer has added some scoring to the right side for the Coyotes.

On the eighth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

eight blocked shots a stoppin'

seven slap shots a ringing

six shorthanded goals

FIVE STANLEY CUPS

four power plays

three wins in a row

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

Christian Dvorak has shown the ability to cover both zones as he blocks shots with skill. (Photo: USA TODAY)

On the ninth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

nine rebounds a-rockin'

eight blocked shots a stoppin'

seven slap shots a ringing

six shorthanded goals

FIVE STANLEY CUPS

four power plays

three wins in a row

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

Brendan Perlini has some good rebounding skills and puts them to use. (Photo: usatoday.com)

On the tenth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

10 overtime winning goals

nine rebounds a-rockin'

eight blocked shots a stoppin'

seven slap shots a ringing

six shorthanded goals

FIVE STANLEY CUPS

four power plays

three wins in a row

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

On the eleventh day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

11 Playoff berths

10 overtime winning goals

nine rebounds a-rockin'

eight blocked shots a stoppin'

seven slap shots a ringing

six shorthanded goals

FIVE STANLEY CUPS

four power plays

three wins in a row

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

It's been since the 2011/12 season that the Coyotes have had a playoff white-out. (Photo: Suffolkvoice.net)

On the twelveth day of an Arizona Coyotes Christmas

Coach Tocchet sent to me:

12 wins for Raanta

11 Playoff berths

10 overtime winning goals

nine rebounds a-rockin'

eight blocked shots a stoppin'

seven slap shots a ringing

six shorthanded goals

FIVE STANLEY CUPS

four power plays

three wins in a row

two laps around the rink

and a seat on the bench for me...

Antti Raanta wins have been few and far between due to injuries. (Photo: arizonasports.com)

From the staff of Vavel.com/en-us/nhl:

Anthony Murphy

Wayne (CP) Ching

Noah Morse

Justin Halbersma

Laura Wiebe

Makayla Peacock

Pete Borkowski

John Lupo

Bill Grigsby (Editor)

WE WANT TO WISH ALL OUR READERS A WONDROUS HOLIDAY SEASON AND A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR !