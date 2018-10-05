San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, Updates and Commentary of NHL 2018/19
Follow the Sharks vs Kings stream, score and result of the 2018/19 NHL season at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
(18:22): A nice centering pass by the Sharks but Donskoi struggles to receive it, Sharks lose the zone and ice the puck.
The puck has been dropped!
We are now just minutes away from the puck drop at the Staples Center!
These are the predicted lines of San Jose Sharks:
Timo Meier - Joe Thornton - Joe Pavelski
Tomáš Hertl - Logan Couture - Kevin Labanc
Evander Kane - Antti Suomela - Joonas Donskoi
Marcus Sörensen - Barclay Goodrow - Melker Karlsson
Defensemen
Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Erik Karlsson
Joakim Ryan - Brent Burns
Brenden Dillon - Justin Braun
As for rookies, the Sharks have decided to sign the undrafted Antti Suomela from JYP in the Finnish Liiga. The 23-year-old made his debut against the Ducks on Wednesday, playing as the third-line center.
The Sharks are currently enjoying a clean bill of health with no injuries to their roster, which is why you see a player with the qualities of Evander Kane playing on the third line. This is their best possible team, so the Sharks should be picking up some form early on in this season.
The biggest story out of San Jose has been the arrival of Erik Karlsson. The Swedish defenseman has arrived in California after a trade and is in the final year of his contract.
The Sharks opened their season on Wednesday in front of a home crowd, but started their season with a 5-2 loss to their division rival Anaheim Ducks.
These are the predicted lines of the LA Kings:
Forwards
Alex Iaffalo - Anze Kopitar - Ilya Kovalchuk
Tanner Pearson - Jeff Carter - Tyler Toffoli
Austin Wagner - Adrian Kempe - Trevor Lewis
Kyle Clifford - Mike Amadio - Nate Thompson
Defensemen
Derek Forbort - Drew Doughty
Jake Muzzin - Alec Martinez
Dion Phaneuf - Oscar Fantenberg
Austin Wagner is going to be making his NHL debut tonight, a fourth-round pick by the Kings at the 2015 Draft.
LA are dealing with three injuries to players on their roster right now. The most significant is the finger injury of Dustin Brown, which has ruled out the winger for this game at least. Brown played a lot of top line minutes last season, and had a career-high of 61 points. Jonny Brodzinski and potential rookie Gabriel Vilardi have also been ruled out.
The Kings also signed their franchise defenseman Drew Doughty to an eight-year, $88 million contract. The contract kicks in next season, meaning that Doughty will be inked to the Kings until he is 37 years old.
This will be the season opener for the Kings, whose off-season was defined by one name; Ilya Kovalchuk. LA landed the Russian veteran and lured him back overseas after years in the NHL and a Gold medal with the Olympic Athletes of Russia. Kovalchuk is expected to slot in on the top line and play a lot of powerplay minutes, but will his impact be enough to take the Kings further than last season?
Welcome to Vavel's coverage of tonight's game between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings. My name is Jakub Bobro and I will guide you through everything you need to know before the game and the game itself once it rolls around at 7:30 PM Pacific time. Follow along for updates!