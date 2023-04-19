Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Match
4:00 PM9 minutes ago

3:55 PM14 minutes ago

Speak up, Jack Eichel!

"I feel really good and very confident," Stone said. "Im excited to be back."

" It's hard to explain, I'm so emotional," Stone said. "It brought a few tears to my eyes, but I'm excited to be back."

“All the work he did, isn’t it? It's easy to do what he did, to have surgery mid-season”, said Jack Eichel , who overcame neck surgery mid-season in 2021-22. " spends a lot of time alone. É   our team on and off the ice. We are very happy to have you back."

"These are the moments you’ll live with. you dream of as a kid, playing in the playoffs." said Eichel. "Its going to be a great night and its a great night. the first time for me. I'm excited."

"We are lucky to have him," Cassidy said of Stone. "We didn" Obviously, there were a lot of medical boxes he had to check before he could go back to the hospital. escalation. He was able to do this; credit to him, credit to him; our medical team for keeping you up to date. Only we have to be careful not to expect too much. É his first game in a long time. No matter what happens, he will be there. He is a positive influence for us."

"When did you start?   competing against so many good goalkeepers, it either breaks you or motivates you",

3:50 PM19 minutes ago

Look at him!

  the main name of the Vegas Golden Knights in the season.   has 66 points, with 27 goals and 39 assists.
3:45 PM24 minutes ago

How does the Vegas Golden Knights arrive?

The Vegas Golden Knights arrive for the confrontation with two straight victories in the regular season, where they finished in the leadership of the conference with 111 points, being 51 victories and 31 defeats.
3:40 PM29 minutes ago

Speak up, Rick Bowness!

" what do we really want to do tomorrow? à night," Bowness said. "We want to come out of the gates playing and playing aggressively. We don’t want to sit back and let them dictate the game and see what happens.   our team, we are at our best when we are the aggressors and pushing them across the ice."

"When we had problems against Calgary last year, we were giving them too much respect and sitting back too much," with your feet on the ground."

"Obviously, it was a long time ago. four or five years, but there are still There are a few guys here who remember this show," Ehlers said. "We want to give them some feedback. It's going to be a super fun series. The fans here, the fans we have in Winnipeg, will be unreal."

"Kevin is going skating tomorrow. morning," Bowness said.      I'd say we're counting on him playing, but it'll probably be tomorrow. It's a game-time decision. Only to talk to him now, he's ready. feeling better. If he's feeling strong enough tomorrow, he'll play."

" This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.   You never know when you're going to get it," said Samberg. "You have to make the most of it. There will obviously be some jitters, but in a good way.

"Talking to a lot of guys, they say it’s good.   It's good to have this experience under your control."

"In the playoffs,’ When are you? want to play your best. If it's not points, it's points. something else,” he said. " tries to win games for this team and would do anything for that. We're excited about it, I'm excited and obviously I'll give my all for this team."

3:35 PM34 minutes ago

Look at him!

   Winnipeg Jets' biggest highlight of the season. The left wing has 80 points, with 31 goals and 49 assists.
3:30 PM39 minutes ago

Como chega o Winnipeg Jets?

The Winnipeg Jets arrive for the confrontation with a defeat in the last duel in the regular season. The team finished in eighth place with 95 points, with 46 wins and 36 losses.
3:25 PM44 minutes ago

NHL

3:20 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena

The Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights game will be played at T-Mobile Arena Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
3:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NHL: Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
