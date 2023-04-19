Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights Live Score Here
Speak up, Jack Eichel!
" It's hard to explain, I'm so emotional," Stone said. "It brought a few tears to my eyes, but I'm excited to be back."
“All the work he did, isn’t it? It's easy to do what he did, to have surgery mid-season”, said Jack Eichel , who overcame neck surgery mid-season in 2021-22. " spends a lot of time alone. É our team on and off the ice. We are very happy to have you back."
"These are the moments you’ll live with. you dream of as a kid, playing in the playoffs." said Eichel. "Its going to be a great night and its a great night. the first time for me. I'm excited."
"We are lucky to have him," Cassidy said of Stone. "We didn" Obviously, there were a lot of medical boxes he had to check before he could go back to the hospital. escalation. He was able to do this; credit to him, credit to him; our medical team for keeping you up to date. Only we have to be careful not to expect too much. É his first game in a long time. No matter what happens, he will be there. He is a positive influence for us."
How does the Vegas Golden Knights arrive?
Speak up, Rick Bowness!
"When we had problems against Calgary last year, we were giving them too much respect and sitting back too much," with your feet on the ground."
"Obviously, it was a long time ago. four or five years, but there are still There are a few guys here who remember this show," Ehlers said. "We want to give them some feedback. It's going to be a super fun series. The fans here, the fans we have in Winnipeg, will be unreal."
"Kevin is going skating tomorrow. morning," Bowness said. I'd say we're counting on him playing, but it'll probably be tomorrow. It's a game-time decision. Only to talk to him now, he's ready. feeling better. If he's feeling strong enough tomorrow, he'll play."
" This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You never know when you're going to get it," said Samberg. "You have to make the most of it. There will obviously be some jitters, but in a good way.
"Talking to a lot of guys, they say it’s good. It's good to have this experience under your control."
"In the playoffs,’ When are you? want to play your best. If it's not points, it's points. something else,” he said. " tries to win games for this team and would do anything for that. We're excited about it, I'm excited and obviously I'll give my all for this team."