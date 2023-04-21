Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler Bertuzzi
Matthew Tkachuk
Commander!
Historic
Boston Bruins
Florida Panthers
Watch Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Live Score Here
Look at him!
Open quotes!
"It was a close game," said Montour. "Two penalties at the start. They’re obviously staffed, so you’ll need to be there. want to get away from it. But I thought it was a balanced game. They got some jumps there. There will be games played. É It’s hard to get just one [goal] there; inside, but we have to find a way with this goalkeeper to get in his eyes and make things difficult around him... À As the game went on, we took more to them in the first and second and then they kind of shut down in the third."
" little things we can do better", said Anton Lundell, forward Panthers. "We can play a little better with the puck and not waste too much. Overall, keep going. We had some good chances [in Game 1], but we can try to get even more pucks in the net."
How do the Florida Panthers arrive?
Look at him!
Open quotes!
"We need to be better. The good thing about the playoffs is; that it doesn't matter what happened. Only we have to move on and prepare for the next one."
"They put a lot of pressure on," Marchand said. "They were playing very fast. [Sam] Bennett back to the; escalation. Obviously, he plays very hard. Difficult player to play against. Adds depth to the; lineup them as well. So the third line is even stronger. They played fast. They were moving pucks ups and forechecking hard and being physical.
"A big part of it was them, and we forced some plays. It would be nice to have it back. I definitely didn't take care of the disks at some point. You have to give them credit, they played hard.”
"I didn’t think we had regrouped or reset," said coach Jim Montgomery. "For most of the year, we were able to breathe, reset and get back to our game. We didn't get back to our game when it was 4-2. I thought we got back to our game in the first two periods, whenever we fell behind we got back to our game.
"Actually, I really liked what we did in the first two periods, except for getting great chances with screens in front of the net."
"It’s five guys working together, it’s not just the defenders and it’s not just the strikers who don’t score,’ considering lineup changes for Game 3. "We believed in being a five-man unit. In the first two quarters, we thought we had it, except for some of the decisions of puck we take.
"And in the third period, our game got away from us. For a team that was very good in the third quarter for a long time, it's a big deal. an opportunity for us to learn and grow from it."
"We knew it was going to be a difficult series," Marchand said. "It was definitely not one we expected. They play well at home, so we have a lot of work to do. We have to make sure we do our best in the next game. É one day at a time in the playoffs. you can "Don't look at tonight. And it doesn't matter if we lost 10-0 or lost in overtime. When it's a defeat, a victory is a victory. It's a win. We move on.
"Let’s forget about this one now and start regrouping and see where we can improve. But if we don’t play our best game, it’s going to be a tough journey, so we have to make sure we’re ready for the next one. ."