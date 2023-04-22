Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NHL Playoffs | Game 3
Photo: Tampa Bay Lightning

2:00 PMan hour ago
1:55 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NHL Game Pass, Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning match for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning of 22th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Bolivia 7 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Brazil 8 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Chile 7 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Colombia 6 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Ecuador 6 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

USA 7 pm ET: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Spain 11 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Mexico 5 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Paraguay 7 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Peru 6 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Uruguay 8 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

Venezuela 6 pm: NHL Game Pass, Star+

1:45 PM2 hours ago

Playoffs series

April 18 - Toronto Maple Leafs 3-7 Tampa Bay Lightning - in Toronto

April 20 - Toronto Maple Leafs 7-2 Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto

April 22 - Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs in Tampa 

April 24 - Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs in Tampa 

April 27 - Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto * (if necessary)

April 29 - Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs in Tampa * (if necessary)

May 1 - Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto * (if necessary)

 

1:40 PM2 hours ago

Toronto Maple Leafs

Moving to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Maple Leafs have a lot to prove this season and with time running out on their superstar contracts, it seems that this year is now or never for this core. The Leafs spent big at the trade deadline, acquiring key pieces for long-term playoff success. It's simple for this team, go big or go home.

They are not only feeling the pressure from their fans, but also from within the organization. Kyle Dubas' contract is set to expire this summer, Sheldon Keefes is on the hot seat, and the contracts of superstars Auston Matthews and William Nylander expire at the conclusion of next season.

The Maple Leafs spent big at the trade deadline, giving up important pieces for the future, showing that Kyle Dubas is totally on this team. With a stacked Eastern Conference, no run to the playoffs would be easy, but I think with a little confidence this team can do some damage in the playoffs.

1:35 PM2 hours ago

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning is an NHL ice hockey team that plays in the Eastern Conference. The team has won three championships in its history, being the Stanley Cup winner in 2004, 2020, and 2021.
The team's name, "Lightning", came about when one of the team's owners witnessed a strong lightning storm, a common phenomenon in the Tampa area.

The team's mascot is an insect dressed in Lightning's costume called the Thunderbug. He participates in the games, cheering everyone up with his charisma and is a hit with the kids. He also makes several appearances in the community at charity events.

1:30 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightninglive this Saturday (22), at the Amalie Arena at 7 pm ET, for the NHL.
1:25 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NHL Match: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
