Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 4

Tune in here Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Live Score!
How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets game for NHL?
Argentina: 11:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN, ESPN Deportes TBS and NHL TV
Spain: 4:30 AM (April 25) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Winnipeg Jets
For the Winnipeg Jets, the presence of Neal Pionk stands out. The 27-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with five points, product of five assists in three games played. For the season, he has 38 points (10 goals and 28 assists) in 85 games played.
Key player - Vegas Golden Knights
For the Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Jack Eichel stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with four points on the strength of three goals and one assist in three games played. For the season, he has 70 points (30 goals and 40 assists) in 70 games played.
Possible lineup - Winnipeg Jets
37- Hellebuyck (PO)
2- DeMelo
44- Morrissey
55- Scheifele
80- Dubois
81- Connor
Possible lineup - Vegas Golden Knights
39- Brossoit
7- Pietrangelo
23- Martinez
81- Marchessault
9- Eichel
22- Amadio
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets come to this game with the pressure and obligation to get a positive result in this match, as they have no margin for error and to put more tension to this series, they will have to win to continue with the illusion of coming back.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights come to this game with morale sky high, after their victory in the third game in a demanding game, but in which they showed their offensive power, but they have the task of correcting the details in defense, as their rival came back with three goals and in these instances, these situations are definitive.