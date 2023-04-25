Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 4
Image: VAVEL

4:00 PM35 minutes ago

Tune in here Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets live game, as well as the latest information from the Canada Life Centre.
3:55 PM40 minutes ago

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets live on TV, your option is TBS.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets of April 24th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN, ESPN Deportes TBS and NHL TV
Spain: 4:30 AM (April 25) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NHL TV

3:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Winnipeg Jets

For the Winnipeg Jets, the presence of Neal Pionk stands out. The 27-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with five points, product of five assists in three games played. For the season, he has 38 points (10 goals and 28 assists) in 85 games played.

3:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Vegas Golden Knights

For the Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Jack Eichel stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with four points on the strength of three goals and one assist in three games played. For the season, he has 70 points (30 goals and 40 assists) in 70 games played.

3:35 PMan hour ago

Possible lineup - Winnipeg Jets

37- Hellebuyck (PO)

2- DeMelo

44- Morrissey

55- Scheifele

80- Dubois

81- Connor

3:30 PMan hour ago

Possible lineup - Vegas Golden Knights

39- Brossoit

7- Pietrangelo

23- Martinez

81- Marchessault

9- Eichel

22- Amadio

3:25 PMan hour ago

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets come to this game with the pressure and obligation to get a positive result in this match, as they have no margin for error and to put more tension to this series, they will have to win to continue with the illusion of coming back.

3:20 PMan hour ago

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights come to this game with morale sky high, after their victory in the third game in a demanding game, but in which they showed their offensive power, but they have the task of correcting the details in defense, as their rival came back with three goals and in these instances, these situations are definitive.

3:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Canada Life Centre

The Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets game will be played at the Canada Life Centre, located in the city of Winnipeg, in the province of Manitoba, Canada. This venue, inaugurated in 2004, has a capacity for 16,345 spectators.
3:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
