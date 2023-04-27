Tampa Bay Lightining vs Toronto Maple Leafs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 5

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Tampa Bay Lightining vs Toronto Maple Leafs
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs live, as well as the latest information from the Scotiabank Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Where and how to watch Tampa Bay Lightining vs Toronto Maple Leafs?
The game between Tampa Bay Lightining vs Toronto Maple Leafs can be followed on television through NHL TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the game between Tampa Bay Lightining vs Toronto Maple Leafs?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs.
Brazil: 19:00 hrs.
Chile: 18:00 hrs.
Colombia: 17:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs.
Spain: 01:00 hrs.
Mexico: 17:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs.
Peru: 17:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs
Argentina: 19:00 hrs
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs.
Brazil: 19:00 hrs.
Chile: 18:00 hrs.
Colombia: 17:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs.
Spain: 01:00 hrs.
Mexico: 17:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs.
Peru: 17:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs
Watch out for this player in the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Mitchell Marner, the 25-year-old Canadian has totaled 109 points this season on 32 goals and 77 assists. Ten of those points came in the Playoffs, with two goals and eight assists. He has two assists in his most recent game;
Watch out for this player in the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Nikita Kucherov has 113 points this season, with a total of 30 goals and 83 assists, while the 29-year-old Russian player has five assists and one goal in the Playoffs. He has two assists in the last game he played;
How do the Toronto Maple Leafs get there?
This team is turning the Round of 16 tie around and is just one win away from qualifying for the quarterfinals. Although the last two wins came in overtime. They finished the regular season with four consecutive wins, fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 111 points, 279 goals scored and 222 conceded. They also finished second in the Atlantic Division;
How are the Tampa Bay Lightning coming along?
Although they started winning the first game of the series, they lost the next three and are on the verge of elimination, as a loss would leave them out of the NHL Playoffs. A team that only won one game out of the last five they played in the regular league. They finished sixth in the Eastern Conference with 98 points, 283 goals for and 254 against. They also finished third in the Atlantic Division;
Background
The Toronto Maple Leafs have won five of their last six meetings. The last two of this series were decided in overtime and both went to the Toronto team. The Tampa Bay Lightning already know what it means to win at the Scotiabank Arena, they did it in game 1 of this series last April 19;
The Stadium
The game will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, a stadium located in Toronto that was inaugurated in February 1999 and has a capacity for 8,800 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in Game 5 of the Round of 16 in the NHL Playoffs. The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Toronto Maple Leafs;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.