Game 4 Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NHL Playoffs Game

Stay with us to follow the Hurricanes vs Devils live from the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils live corresponding to the 2022-2023 NHL Playoff duel, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Prudential Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Hurricanes vs Devils online and live from the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Carolina Hurricanes vs New Jersey Devils game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Spain: 00 hours in NHL League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on ESPN, NHL League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Jack Hughes, a must see player!
The New Jersey center is leading the team in all areas of offense with 99 points, 56 assists and 43 goals on the season. The young promise of the Devils has connected very well with Jesper Bratt and has made the team fit in better and better in all possible aspects, he is a very important part of the team's positive streak in victories and one of those responsible for for the team to qualify for the postseason. Hughes, in addition to being a great assister, is also a good point generator, being the best player on the team in this area, which is why the offense is led by him.
How does the Devils get here?
The Devils come to this matchup between the two teams after finishing in second place in the NHL's Metropolitan Division. Jack Hughes, Tomar Tatar and Nico Hischier are the team leaders in points, goals and assists so far this season. The team has found a very interesting dynamic playing with the same young base that it had last season, in addition to the addition of good starting players like Jesper Bratt. With a record of 52 wins and 22 losses, they finished the regular season among the highest in their division and seek to get back into the Stanley Cup semifinals. For this, the team will seek to win the series at home and continue their path of face to title The Devils arrive after knocking out the New York Rangers by a score of 4-3 in the series.
Martin Necas, a must see player!
The Carolina center is leading the team offensively as best point generator and best assister with 71 points, 28 goals and 43 assists so far this season. The Hurricanes star is going through a great moment with the team to be fighting for the ticket to the next round of the Eastern Conference and, after the changes in the squad in the closing of the transfers, it seems that the coaching staff has taken the decision to revolve the entire game around him and he has taken it upon himself to be the leader in all possible statistics. The combination of the center with Sebastian Aho, the team's top scorer, has generated a great offense for those from Carolina. Without a doubt, the connection of both players is bearing fruit for one of the favorite teams to advance to the round.
How does the Hurricanes arrive?
The Carolina team arrives at a great moment after finishing the regular season in first place in the NHL Metropolitan Division and ensuring the start of the road to the Stanley Cup at home. One of the factors that benefited the team the most was the great closure that players like Martin Necas, Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns had, the level of these added to the great season of Vitek Vanecek in goal, with which the team finished at the top of their Eastern Conference division with a record of 52 wins and 21 losses. The team enters as the heavy favorite to win the series, but could be surprised and miss out against one of the teams having a great NHL season. The Hurricanes arrive after leaving out the NY Islanders by a score of 4-2 in the series.
Where's the game?
The Prudential Center located in the city of New Jersey will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for the 2022-2023 NHL Stanley Cup title. This stadium has a capacity for 16,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2007.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs. The meeting will take place at the Prudential Center, at 7:00 p.m.