Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 1
Image: NHL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM25 minutes ago

Tune in here Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes live game, as well as the latest information from the PNC Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
6:55 AM30 minutes ago

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes live on TV, your option is TBS.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:50 AM35 minutes ago

What time is the Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes of May 18th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brasil: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on TBS and NHL TV
España: 2:00 AM (19 de mayo) on Movistar + and NHL TV
México: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Perú: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV

6:45 AM40 minutes ago

Key player - Carolina Hurricanes

In Carolina Hurricanes, the presence of Sebastian Aho stands out. The 25-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 10 points, product of five goals and five assists in 11 games played. For the season, he has 77 points (41 goals and 36 assists) in 86 games played.

6:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Florida Panthers

For the Florida Panthers, the presence of Matthew Tkachuk stands out. The 25-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 16 points on the strength of five goals and 11 assists in 12 games played. For the season, he has 125 points (45 goals and 80 assists) in 91 games played.

6:35 AMan hour ago

Projected Lineup - Carolina Hurricanes

31- Andersen (GK)

8- Burns

74- Slavin

24- Jarvis

20- Aho

23- Noesen

6:30 AMan hour ago

Projected Lineup - Florida Panthers

72- Bobrovsky (PO)

5- Ekblad

42- Forsling

10- Duclair

16- Barkov

23- Verhaeghe

6:25 AMan hour ago

Carolina Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers have reached the conference final with a much higher level against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which is usually a tough nut to crack. The team is coming off of two strong contenders on paper and are confident that they will be able to topple another favorite in their quest to win the Stanley Cup.

6:20 AMan hour ago

Florida Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes come from an almost perfect series against the New Jersey Devils, in which they demonstrated their favoritism and superiority in five games. The team has been recovering some key pieces during the season and has managed to build a strong team for these instances, therefore, it arrives as the favorite to win the conference final and get the ticket to dispute the definition of the Stanley Cup.

6:15 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the PNC Arena

The Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes match will be played at the PNC Arena, located in the city of Raleigh, in the state of Carlina, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,700 spectators.
6:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo