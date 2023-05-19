Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Live Score!
How to watch Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes game for NHL?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brasil: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on TBS and NHL TV
España: 2:00 AM (19 de mayo) on Movistar + and NHL TV
México: 6:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Perú: 7:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Carolina Hurricanes
In Carolina Hurricanes, the presence of Sebastian Aho stands out. The 25-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 10 points, product of five goals and five assists in 11 games played. For the season, he has 77 points (41 goals and 36 assists) in 86 games played.
Key player - Florida Panthers
For the Florida Panthers, the presence of Matthew Tkachuk stands out. The 25-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with 16 points on the strength of five goals and 11 assists in 12 games played. For the season, he has 125 points (45 goals and 80 assists) in 91 games played.
Projected Lineup - Carolina Hurricanes
31- Andersen (GK)
8- Burns
74- Slavin
24- Jarvis
20- Aho
23- Noesen
Projected Lineup - Florida Panthers
72- Bobrovsky (PO)
5- Ekblad
42- Forsling
10- Duclair
16- Barkov
23- Verhaeghe
Carolina Hurricanes
The Florida Panthers have reached the conference final with a much higher level against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which is usually a tough nut to crack. The team is coming off of two strong contenders on paper and are confident that they will be able to topple another favorite in their quest to win the Stanley Cup.
Florida Panthers
The Carolina Hurricanes come from an almost perfect series against the New Jersey Devils, in which they demonstrated their favoritism and superiority in five games. The team has been recovering some key pieces during the season and has managed to build a strong team for these instances, therefore, it arrives as the favorite to win the conference final and get the ticket to dispute the definition of the Stanley Cup.