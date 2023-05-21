Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs 2023 | Game 2
7:00 AM2 hours ago

6:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes match for NHL Playoffs 2023?

This is the start time of the game Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes of May 20th in several countries:

6:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

The series has been very even in this history with three wins for the Hurricanes and two for the Panthers.

Florida Panthers 2-3 Carolina Hurricanes, Game 1 Playoffs 2023 (overtime)

Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 Florida Panthers, 2023 season

Florida Panthers 0-4 Carolina Hurricanes, 2022 season

Carolina Hurricanes 0-3 Florida Panthers, 2022 season

Florida Panthers 3-2 Carolina Hurricanes, season 2022 (overtime)

6:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player Carolina Hurricanes

While Sebastian Aho was the most decisive forward for the team with 36 goals and will have to appear constantly in the attacking zone for the team to get its first win of the playoffs.
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk was the best scorer of the season with 40 goals and totaled 109 points to be the most decisive element in the attacking zone.
6:35 AM2 hours ago

Carolina Hurricanes: taking advantage of home advantage

The Carolina Hurricanes cannot leave empty-handed for their visit to Florida with a couple of games and a two-game losing streak, so they will have to go out on Saturday, as they did in most of the regular season, and get the win so that the series does not get complicated and they can aspire to the championship.
6:30 AM2 hours ago

Florida Panthers: to strike the blow

It was hard for them, but the Carolina Hurricanes gave the first blow, although they are criticized a little because they had the advantage and let it go, so they had to row against the current to get the victory.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Upcoming games between Panthers and Hurricanes

Florida Panthers 3-2 Carolina Hurricanes, Game 1

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, Game 3, May 22

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, Game 4, May 24

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, Game 5, May 26 (if necessary)

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, Game 6, May 28 (if necessary)

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, Game 7, May 30 (if necessary)

6:20 AM2 hours ago

What happened in the first game?

Florida took the victory 3-2 in the first match, although it was the home team that started winning with Seth Jarvis' goal; for the second period Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe, but in the last quarter Stefan Noesen tied the game 2-2 to force the extra time, however, as the guest of honor did not fall, it went to the fourth overtime and thanks to Matthew Tkachuk's goal, the victory was decreed.
6:15 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes match will be played at the  PNC Arena, in Carolina, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
6:10 AM3 hours ago

