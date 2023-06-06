Game 2 Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals
Photo: Handout/Florida Panthers

9:00 AM2 hours ago

8:55 AM2 hours ago

"Let's get serious and toughen up our disk management and battles," said Cassidy. "You’ and you have to go through the game, you     can stop slot battles. Particularly on our net front, we need to be a lot tougher, we have a great D body, we have to play like him again. And then we have to get in front of their network.   There are some opportunities, I think in the ozone zone, we could have been fatter in front of their net where we are waiting a little bit on the outside, there were a few where we got there. and we looked good. But for me, it became a bit like a series of laziness battles.''

 

"There’s a group here that has already You've been through this and you've already done it. "You've gone through this phase and we have to move on to the next one, we have to overcome the hurdle," he said. "I consider myself part of that leadership group. So we all have to step up and do our jobs that way.   There's a little internal here where guys need to draw on their experience.     we need it. And we need it now. We need the guys to come back here, today is the day. a day trip. But we have to understand that we can't keep playing the way we played the last two games and expect them to go away.   you know, they are even hungrier now. And probably feeling more confident. So we still have the series lead, we can't ignore that. But at the end of the day, is it?   that they need to push one another internally.   As I said before, sometimes you can't. You have to put pressure on each other in the group, and that's not always the case. comfortable.   where we are now."

8:50 AM2 hours ago

Jack Eichel é o principal nome do Vegas Golden Knights nos playoffs. O pivô tem 18 pontos, sendo 12 assistências e seis gols.
8:45 AM2 hours ago

How does the Vegas Golden Knights arrive?

The Vegas Golden Knights come into the match with a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars in the conference final.
8:40 AM2 hours ago

"  the first game," said Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 29 saves in the loss. "  a long series. We have a lot of hockey ahead of us. We play, we learn and we move on."

"I think we keep improving," Staal said. "I think we can get stronger.   There are areas of our game that went really well tonight, and then there are areas of our game that went really well tonight. areas where we can improve. É the first. We'll regroup, recover tonight and tomorrow, and then be ready for Game 2."

"A great goal from Duke," said Staal. "Whenever you find yourself If you can tie in the last minute of a period, that's it. huge. We are comfortable in it all year round. I liked where we were going for the third one."

"I liked our beginning because there is a lot of space. It's very unknown after we've been sitting around for so long," said Panthers coach Paul Maurice. "I liked how we got off there. Let's look at some things we've done with the disk and some short areas we can improve.   a lot of little things we can improve on, but it's going to be tight like that. Both goalkeepers made some great saves."

"We didn’t score on our best chances, and they didn’t score on their best chances. They got a couple of spot kicks that got away. We escaped one. The best chances that both teams had, both goalkeepers made big savings,' said Paulo Maurício.

"I thought it was pretty competitive. Obviously, we have to learn a little from penalties.   too much.   You can't take so many penalties at this time of year and expect offensive success. É It's hard. É   outside. I think we can learn a little bit from this,'' commented Eric Staal.

8:35 AM2 hours ago

  the main name of Florida Panthers in the playoffs. The left wing has 21 points, with 12 assists and nine goals.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

How do the Florida Panthers arrive?

The Florida Panthers arrive for the duel with a lot of morale, after beating the Carolina Hurricanes by 4-0 in the conference final.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

The National Hockey League, also known as the NHL, has origins in Canada, with the former and defunct National Hockey Association (NHA). However, there was disagreement between local teams and, later, the line we know emerged: NHL, which is considered the best league in the world with regard to ice hockey, is part of the so-called big American leagues along with the NFL, MLB and NBA.

During the regular season, which lasts from October to April, the 32 teams play 82 games, 41 at home and 41 away. Of these, 26 take place within the divisions of the teams themselves.

The Montreal Canadiens is the biggest winner of the Stanley Cup, with 24 titles, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, with 13 and 11, respectively.

In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

Atlântica: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabers, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens

Metropolitan: Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets

Central: Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks

Pacifica: Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks

Anyone who watches the NHL live throughout the regular season is looking forward to the playoffs, when the top 8 teams from each franchise compete in the best of 7 games for the chance to reach maximum glory : the title of champion of the Stanley Cup.

The distribution of points during the regular season is 2 for a win, 1 point for overtime losses. The winners of these two matches will play in the conference final. The conference champions face each other in the Stanley Cup Finals, which determines the NHL champion.

Photo: Handout/Florida Panthers
8:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena

The Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights game will be played at T-Mobile Arena, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
8:15 AM3 hours ago

VAVEL Logo