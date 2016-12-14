Buffalo Sabres use big second period to defeat Los Angeles Kings 6-3

The Los Angeles Kings needed to get on the right foot to start this long road trip, but the Buffalo Sabres had other ideas. Buffalo, led by Jack Eichel, scored four in the second period to win 6-3 on Tuesday night at the First Niagara Center.

Eichel directly contributed to three goals, scoring twice and assisting on another.

With this win, the Sabres move to 11-11-6 on the season while the Kings fall to 14-12-2.

Los Angeles gets off to hot start

Anze Kopitar got things going for the Kings in the opening period, three minutes into the game. Los Angeles controlled possession following a faceoff, working the puck through each zone. Trevor Lewis fed Kopitar in the middle of the rink, letting the Slovenian do the rest. Kopitar made a nice entry move, skating past Sabres' defenders before putting the puck past Robin Lehner.

Anze Kopitar scored the first goal of the night. | Photo: Getty Images

In the second period, Los Angeles managed to double their lead during four on four hockey. Tyler Toffoli was pinched up along the boards but managed to pass the puck into open ice. There, Jeff Carter raced to onto the end of the pass, and with no one around, Carter beat Lehner.

Sabres score three quick goals to take lead

But then, Buffalo started to mount their comeback. Ryan O'Reilly did brilliantly to control a bouncing puck before skating around the net. O'Reilly wanted to shoot a couple of times, but was denied by the Kings' defense. As soon as he found an inch of space, O'Reilly backhanded a shot over the glove of Peter Budaj.

The goals kept on coming for the Sabres. At the 13:36 mark, Eichel came to life. He curled away from the boards before heaving one towards the net. Somehow, the puck managed to find a way past the Kings' netminder.

12 seconds later, Buffalo scored again. Budaj did not have the best of games and the third goal was evidence of that. Justin Falk attempted to find the target, but the puck deflected off of Brian Gionta, fooling Budaj.

Jack Eichel scored his second of the period less than two minutes later. The Sabres moved the puck well before giving it to Eichel. He then skated towards the slot before beating Jeff Zatkoff stick-side.

Buffalo double up the Kings in the third

Jeff Carter racked up his second goal of the night early in the final stanza, but that would be the final time the Kings found the back of net.

Buffalo essentially killed the game off when they scored their fifth goal of the night through Evander Kane, assisted by Eichel. Then, with the goalie pulled, Sam Reinhart found the empty net.

Coming up

The Los Angeles Kings will continue their road trip on Thursday night when they play the Detroit Red Wings at the Joe Louis Arena.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres welcome in the New York Islanders in two days time.