United SportsCar: Track Records Broken In Long Beach Qualifying

The grid is set for a 100-minute street fight within the Prototype and GTLM classes on the streets of Long Beach.

Ricky Taylor placed the No. 10 Corvette DP of Wayne Taylor Racing on pole in the Prototype category. Scott Pruett of Ganassi had a strong performance in qualifying as well, battling with Ricky Taylor as the session came to a close. Ricky Taylor's time that earned him pole position was a 1:14.790.

Also in Prototype qualifying, Action Express' No. 5 entry will start third while their No. 31 car will begin in fifth position. Between them in fourth is the VisitFlorida.com No. 90.

The streak of different pole-sitters in the GTLM category continued as Bill Auberlen put the No. 25 BMW Team RLL entry on pole position, extending the streak to 14 races in a row. Qualifying came to a close with John Edwards of the other BMW car 0.248 seconds behind teammate Auberlen. Risi Competizione fought up to third just behind the BMWs, and behind these top three are the duos fielded by Corvette and Porsche; Magnussen, Gavin, Lietz, and Pilet, in order, for Corvette and Porsche, occupy these seven.

Both Wayne Taylor Racing and BMW Team RLL shattered the previous circuit record in the process of placing their cars on pole position for Saturday's race.