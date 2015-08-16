MotoGP: Lorenzo Takes Win, Championship Lead In Brno

The bwin Grand Prix České republiky saw Jorge Lorenzo execute a dominant weekend with virtually no other rivaling hs pace. The phenomenal effort of the Movistar Yamaha rider for the weekend set him on his way to his fifth win of the 2015 season at Brno on Sunday.

After having not as perfect a weekend last time out at the Red Bull Indianapolis Grand Prix, the Spaniard was able to lead flag to flag at Brno after getting away quite well at the start from pole position.

Marc Márquez stuck behind his fellow Spaniard at the start, but was unable to match his pace - similar to the previous sessions of the weekend - allowing Lorenzo to slip away to his fifth victory of 2015.

Valentino Rossi earned yet another podium, keeping the 2015 streak alive, and causing he and his Yamaha teammate, race-winner Jorge Lorenzo, to be tied in the points leaving Brno. The nine-time World Champion had his work cut out for him in Sunday's race at Brno after starting from third but being overtaken by Bradley Smith and falling 2.5 seconds behind his championship rivals at the front.

Andrea Iannone finished fourth ahead of Ducati Team compatriot Andrea Dovizioso, who had a good pace early but was overtaken by Dani Pedrosa. The Repsol Honda rider started from ninth, but dropped to 12th before battling back to sixth.

Smith finished seventh, in front of his Monster Yamaha Tech 3 teammate, Pol Espargaró. More than 20 seconds behind his brother, Aleix Espargaro finished ninth on the No. 41 Team Suzuki Ecstar entry after his teammate Maverick Vinales crashed and missed out on a top-10 finish, with Danilo Petrucci of Pramac Ducati rounding out the top-10.

Following some testing days at Brno early next week, the MotoGP World Championship will return to action at Silverstone in two weeks for the British Grand Prix. Follow @VAVELMotoGP on Twitter for coverage leading up to and during the race weekend.

Arnau Viñals is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @vinyi_arnau96.