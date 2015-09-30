United SportsCar: Scuderia Corsa Confirms Driver Lineups, Sonic Tools Partnership For Petit

The drivers for the two-car effort Scuderia Corsa will take to next weekend's Petit Le Mans have been confirmed and a new partnership with Sonic Tools has been announced.

The team will field two Ferrari 458 Italia GT3s for the finale weekend at Road Atlanta: their main No. 63 as well as the No. 64 which will carry primary sponsorship of Sonic Tools.

Driver lineup

GT Daytona championship contenders Bill Sweedler and Townsend Bell will be joined in the No. 63 by Jeff Segal for the 10-hour endurance event.

“I’m happy to have Jeff Segal back joining Bill and Townsend,” team owner Giacomo Mattioli said. “I believe this gives us the best opportunity to not only win the season championship and NAEC for Scuderia Corsa, but also the manufacturer’s championship for Ferrari."

Sharing the wheel of the Sonic Tools-backed No. 64 458 Italia GT3 will be Jeff Westphal, Matteo Cressoni and Daniel Serra.

“We are also glad to have the No. 64 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia back, with a very strong driver lineup, thanks to our new sponsors Sonic Tools and Ferrari of Atlanta."

Sonic Tools partnership

Beyond being evident on the additonal No. 64 for the finale weekend at Road Atlanta, Sonic Tools has also been named a technical partner of the team as well as the Mattioli Automotive Group.

“There’s no better proving ground for SONIC Tools than the high-pressure environment of a race track where speed, efficiency and reliability count every second,” said Colby McConnell, Sonic Tools' Chief Marketing Officer.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with a winning team like Scuderia Corsa and Mattioli Automotive Group to showcase our product line, both at the track and in their dealership operations.”

In the GTD title hunt

The No. 63 Ferrari of Scuderia Corsa enters the final race of the 2015 season this weekend just four points behind the GTD class-leading Aston Martin of TRG-AMR, driven by Christina Nielsen.

“When we won the GRAND-AM championship in 2013, we entered the final race four points behind the championship lead, so this feels familiar.”

Additonally, the car is in the hunt for the Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup GTD class title.

“The competition is very strong and we will have our work cut out for us to win the championship for Scuderia Corsa and Ferrari, and we are fortunate that Jeff is joining us for Petit Le Mans."

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.