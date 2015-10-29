WeatherTech Championship: Paul Miller To Run Lamborghini Huracan GT3 For 2016

After several years fielding a Porsche before switching to Audi for 2014 and 2015, Paul Miller Racing will move on from its R8 LMS to Lamborghini's Huracán GT3 for 2016, the first year under the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship banner.

The GTD-contending team will join Konrad Motorsports, Change Racing and O'Gara Motorsport as the fourth team set to field the Huracán GT3 at its North American race debut, the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

“We are excited to add Paul Miller Racing to our Lamborghini lineup for 2016,” said Giorgio Sanna, Automobili Lamborghini Head of Motorsport.

Paul Miller stated that they've been closely following the progress of the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 in Europe this year, noting that the development and engineering have been significant and impressive.

“We fully expect the Huracán to be a GTD contender from the onset of the season and, as a team, we are very confident in our ability and familiarity with a mid-engine platform after our last two successful seasons of competition.”

The last time a Lamborghini competed in a top North American sports car racing series was in the American Le Mans Series in 2011 when Team West/Alex Job Racing ran the GTE version of the Lamborghini Gallardo in the first two events of the year, but disappeared from the grid soonafter due to a lack of success.

It's expected that drivers will be named to the Paul Miller program in the weeks ahead. At the wheel of the team's Audi R8 LMS in 2015 were Christopher Haase and Dion von Moltke, who shared a successful year as von Moltke garnered four pole positions and the two placed the car third in the GTD class points.

