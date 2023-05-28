Summary and highlights of the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 in F1


12:21 PM32 minutes ago

Top 10 of the Monaco Grand Prix

These are the 10 pilots who have scored points
 
11:09 AM2 hours ago

Monaco Grand Prix Race Classification

Mexican driver Sergio Perez made up to five pit stops
10:56 AM2 hours ago

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE MONACO GRAND PRIX

10:49 AM2 hours ago

🏁 Lap 76/78

Second retirement of the race, now it's Magnussen
10:44 AM2 hours ago

🏁 Lap 73/78

Another stop for Checo Pérez, which is located at 17º
10:42 AM2 hours ago

🏁 Lap 71/78

Scare for Max Verstappen who brushes the wall, but has a 24-second lead over Fernando Alonso
10:36 AM2 hours ago

🏁 Lap 67/78

Carlos Sainz is approaching Gasly, the Spaniard is less than a second behind the Frenchman;
10:29 AM2 hours ago

🏁 Lap 63/78❌

Withdrawal of Lance Stroll, the second of the season for the Canadian driver 
10:28 AM2 hours ago

This is Carlos Sainz's spinning spin

 

10:23 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 60/78

Checo Pérez and Rusell touch, after the Mercedes went off;
10:18 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 59/78

Five-second penalty for Rusell 
10:13 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 59/78

Stop of Checo Pérez, who also put on extreme rain tires;
10:08 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 58/78

Magnussen goes against the protections and stops to put the extreme rain tire 
10:03 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 57/78

We have more than 20 laps in the rain, leads Max Verstappen  with more than 21 seconds against Carlos Sainz 
9:58 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 55/78

Carlos Sainz goes against the protections, but the Spaniard continues although he loses against Leclerc 
9:53 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 55/78

Ocon and Rusell stop and put intermediates 
9:48 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 54/78

For Fernando Alonso who puts means 
9:43 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 53/78

Carlos Sainz attacks Ocon and Stroll puts intermediates 
9:38 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 52/78

It starts to rain some of the track, Rusell asks to stop 
9:33 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 48/78

Gasli stops and starts in eighth position, behind Charles Leclerc;
 
9:28 AM3 hours ago

🏁 Lap 45/78

Stop of Charles Leclerc, who exits eighth position behind Lewis Hamilton;
9:23 AM4 hours ago

This is the Monaco skyline

The possibility of rain in the last laps is real
9:18 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 41/78

The rain could arrive in the final straight and that is conditioning the stops of several drivers;
9:13 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 38/78

Carlos Sainz very angry with his team on the radio after stopping it 
9:08 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 36/78

Second stop of Checo Pérez that changed the wing and the Mexican comes out last;
9:03 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 34/78

Carlos Sainz stop, but does not gain position and exits behind Ocon 
8:58 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 33/78

Bad stop of Ocon, with 4.2 seconds, the Alpine driver leaves in the best position;
8:53 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 32/78

Lewis Hamilton stops and the Briton starts in eighth position, behind Russell;
8:48 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 31/78

Fast lap of Fernando Alonso, who is just over nine seconds. The Dutchman is lapping several drivers and is losing time;
8:43 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 26/78

Max Verstappen is currently 11 and a half seconds ahead of Fernando Alonso 
8:38 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 23/78

Mexican Checo Pérez, 16º behind Lance Stroll 
8:33 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 21/78

For Sargent, who will start out behind his teammate;
8:28 AM4 hours ago

🏁 Lap 19/78

Albon stops in pit lane and starts in the last position, ahead of Zhou;
8:23 AM5 hours ago

🏁 Lap 18/78

Magnussen, Stroll and Sergio Pérez overtake Sargent 
8:18 AM5 hours ago

🏁 Lap 17/78

Warning to Carlos Sainz, but no penalty;
8:13 AM5 hours ago

This was the touch between Carlos Sainz and Ocon.

 

8:08 AM5 hours ago

🏁 Lap 13/78

The incident between Sainz and Ocon will be investigated by the FIA;
8:03 AM5 hours ago

🏁 Lap 11/78

Carlos Sainz has lost the wing while trying to approach Ocon 
7:58 AM5 hours ago

Hamilton and Carlos Sainz

The British driver tried to overtake the Spaniard on the first lap, and so was the action;

 

7:53 AM5 hours ago

Hulkenberg Contact

This was the moment when the German driver touched Sargent, costing him five seconds.
7:48 AM5 hours ago

🏁 Lap 5/78

Nico Hülkenberg has been penalized five seconds for his incident on the first lap
7:43 AM5 hours ago

🏁 Lap 3/78

Rusell's bad placement at the start and the incident has been noted, the Mercedes driver started from eighth position;
7:38 AM5 hours ago

This is how the start went

 

7:33 AM5 hours ago

🏁 THE RACE BEGINS

No changes at the front, while Checo Péz, Hulkenberg and Zhou also stop to finish the race hard
7:28 AM5 hours ago

Warm-up lap begins

All drivers with medium and hard, except Zhou who starts with soft. Max Verstappen and Ocon start with medium, while Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz start with hard at the front start with hard;
7:23 AM6 hours ago

Starting grid

With less than 10 minutes to go until the start of the Monaco Grand Prix, here are the positions on the grid
7:18 AM6 hours ago

The Monaco anthem plays

The Monaco anthem plays at the circuit with all the protagonists already prepared on the grid
7:13 AM6 hours ago

Rain, possible protagonist of the Monaco Grand Prix

The race will start dry, but it could start raining in the final stretch of the race. According to the FIA system there is a 20% chance of rain at the Monaco Grand Prix.

 

7:08 AM6 hours ago

Fernando Alonso seeks victory number 33

The two-time world champion, who was close to pole position in yesterday's qualifying, will start from second position. The Spanish driver will be looking to overtake Max Verstappen in order to achieve his 33rd victory.
7:03 AM6 hours ago

Drivers' World Ranking

1. Max Verstappen - 119 points
2. Sergio Perez - 105 points
3. Fernando Alonso - 75 points 
4. Lewis Hamilton - 56 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 44 points 
6. George Russell - 40 points
7. Charles Leclerc - 34 points
8. Lance Stroll - 27 points
9. Lando Norris - 10 points
10. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
12. Esteban Ocon - 6 points
13. Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
14. Oscar Piastri - 4 points
15. Guanyu Zhou - 2 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18. Alexander Albon - 1 point
19. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20. Nyck De Vries - 0 points
6:58 AM6 hours ago

Special race for Yuki Tsunoda

The Japanese Alpha Tauri driver will celebrate his 50th race at the Monaco Grand Prix.
6:53 AM6 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the Monaco Grand Prix will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the race can be followed here on VAVEL.
6:48 AM6 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow the Monaco Grand Prix

In a few moments we will share with you the live preview of the Monaco Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Circuit de Monaco. Don't miss any detail of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:43 AM6 hours ago

6:33 AM6 hours ago

Third pole position of the year for Max Verstappen

A spectacular qualifying in Monaco where the drivers have risked to the maximum knowing how important it is to achieve a good qualifying in the Monaco Grand Prix. Ocon first, and then Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen fought for pole, the two two-time world champions had a nice duel, but finally the Dutchman took it after a phenomenal third sector. The reigning World Champion commented the following after achieving the pole: "I'm very happy, as we knew it was not going to be easy. We have been improving little by little throughout the weekend. In the last sector I brushed the walls, I went with absolutely everything and I got the pole, despite doing a bad first sector."


6:28 AM6 hours ago

Charles Leclerc, sanctioned with three points

The Monegasque driver who took the pole position last year, but could not take the victory. Today he finished third in qualifying, but he was not happy, and worse was to follow. Hours after the end of qualifying the FIA announced that Charles Leclerc has received a three-place penalty for interrupting Noris, so he will start in sixth position. This favors Ocon, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton who have gained one position.


6:23 AM7 hours ago

Sergio Perez to start last after Q1 accident

The Mexican driver who won in Monaco in the 2022 Grand Prix will have more than complicated to win, due to the fact that in this street circuit it is difficult to overtake. Sergio Perez will start from the last position of the grid due to an accident he suffered in Q1 where he lost control of the car and went against the walls in the first corner.


6:18 AM7 hours ago

Monaco Grand Prix Starting Grid

1. Max Verstappen 
2. Fernando Alonso 
3. Esteban Ocon
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Pierre Gasly
8. George Russell
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Lando Norris
11. Oscar Piastri
12. Nyck De Vries
13. Alexander Albon
14. Lance Stroll
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Logan Sargeant
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Nico Hulkenberg
19. Guanyu Zhou
20. Sergio Pérez
6:13 AM7 hours ago

These are the latest Monaco Grand Prix winners

1955: Maurice Trintignant

1956: Stirling Moss

1957: Juan Manuel Fangio

1958: Maurice Trintignant

1959 - Jack Brabham

1960 - Stirling Moss

1961 - Stirling Moss

1962 - Bruce McLaren

1963 - Graham Hill

1964: Graham Hill

1965 - Graham Hill

1966 - Jackie Stewart

1967: Denny Hulme

1968: Graham Hill

1969: Graham Hill

1970: Jochen Rindt

1971: Jackie Stewart

1972: Jean-Pierre Beltoise

1973: Jackie Stewart

1974 - Ronnie Peterson

1975: Niki Lauda

1976: Niki Lauda

1977 - Jody Scheckter

1978: Patrick Depailler

1979: Jody Scheckter

1980: Carlos Reutemann

1981: Gilles Villeneuve

1982 - Riccardo Patrese

1983: Keke Rosberg

1984: Alain Prost

1985: Alain Prost

1986: Alain Prost

1987: Ayrton Senna

1988 - Alain Prost

1989 - Ayrton Senna

1990 - Ayrton Senna

1991 - Ayrton Senna

1992: Ayrton Senna

1993: Ayrton Senna

1994: Michael Schumacher

1995: Michael Schumacher

1996: Olivier Panis

1997: Michael Schumacher

1998 - Mika Häkkinen

1999 - Michael Schumacher

2000 - David Coulthard

2001: Michael Schumacher

2002 - David Coulthard

2003: Juan Pablo Montoya

2004: Jarno Trulli

2005: Kimi Räikkönen

2006: Fernando Alonso

2007: Fernando Alonso

2008: Lewis Hamilton

2009: Jenson Button

2010: Mark Webber

2011: Sebastian Vettel

2012: Mark Webber

2013: Nico Rosberg

2014: Nico Rosberg

2015: Nico Rosberg

2016: Lewis Hamilton

2017: Sebastian Vettel 

2018: Daniel Ricciardo 

2019: Lewis Hamilton

2021: Max Verstappen

2022: Sergio Perez 

The driver who has won most times at the Monaco Grand Prix was Ayrton Senna with six victories. Of the current drivers, the one with the most wins here is Lewis Hamilton, three in total. While the team that has won most times here has been McClaren with 15 victories, although the last one was in 2008.

6:08 AM7 hours ago

Circuit

The race will be held at the Circuit de Monaco, a street circuit. It was inaugurated on April 14, 1929. The circuit has a length of 3.33 kilometers, as well as 19 turns, 11 to the right and eight to the left. The capacity is for a total of 37,000 spectators.
6:03 AM7 hours ago

Sixth Formula 1 race of 2023

We arrived at the sixth Grand Prix of Formula 1 in this 2023, after the Italian Grand Prix was suspended last week. We move to Monaco where the Monaco Grand Prix will be held. Max Verstappen arrives as the leader with 119 points, 14 points ahead of Mexican Sergio Pé rez.
 
5:58 AM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Formula 1 race at the Monaco Grand Prix.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this race. We will offer you the analysis prior to the race and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
