Grand Prix of Japan LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:46 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Grand Prix of Japan

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of the Japanese Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Mobility Resort Motegi circuit. Don't miss any detail of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:41 PM2 hours ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of Japan?

If you want to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV, your option is ESPN.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:36 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Japanese Grand Prix in MotoGP?

This is the start time of the race in several countries

Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 8:00 hrs.
Mexico: 00:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs. 
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.

2:31 PM2 hours ago

Fifth sprint for Jorge Martín

The Spaniard won the sprint race of the Grand Prix of Japan and now has five three sprints, three of them in a row. Jorge did not lose the position at any time and in the final stretch he escaped from his pursuers. 

 

The Spaniard commented after the end of the race that he felt "super strong for today's race". "We are trying to work on some details and we have found a very good base. I hope to ride more calmly tomorrow and go for another victory," he added.

 

2:26 PM2 hours ago

Top 10 of the sprint race

1. Jorge Martín (12 pts)

2. Brad Binder (9 pts)

3. Francesco Bagnaia (7 pts)

4. Jack Miller (6 pts)

5.  Johann Zarco (5 pts)

6. Marco Bezzecchi (4 pts)

7. Marc Márquez (3 pts)

8 Fabio Di Giannantonio (2 pts)

9. Maverick Viñales (1 pto)

10th Raúl Fernández (0 pts).

2:21 PM2 hours ago

Second pole and record

Jorge Martin continues to put pressure on Bagnaia and today he took pole position. The Spaniard has beaten the circuit record and this is his second pole of this season. The last one was in San Marino

 

2:16 PM2 hours ago

Starting grid for the Japanese Grand Prix

1. Jorge Martín 

2. Francesco Bagnaia

3. Jack Miller

4. Marco Bezzecchi

5. Brad Binder

6. Di Giannantonio

7. Marc Márquez

8. Maverick Vilñales

9. Aleix Espargaró

10. Johann Zarco

11. Raúl Fernández

12th Pol Espargaro

13. Augusto Fernández

14. Fabio Quartararo

15. Joan Mir

16. Miguel Oliveira

17. Franco Morbidelli

18. Takaaki Nakagami

19. Cal Crutchlow

20. Stefan Bradl

21. Michele Pirro

2:11 PM2 hours ago

Last winners of the Japanese Grand Prix

2002: Valentino Rossi

2003: Valentino Rossi

2004: Makoto Tamada

2005: Loris Capirossi

2006: Loris Capirossi

2007: Loris Capirossi

2008: Valentino Rossi

2009: Jorge Lorenzo

2010: Casey Stoner

2011: Dani Pedrosa

2012: Dani Pedrosa

2013: Jorge Lorenzo

2014: Jorge Lorenzo

2015: Dani Pedrosa

2016: Marc Marquez

2017: Andrea Doviszioso

2018: Marc Márquez

2019: Marc Márquez

2022: Jack Miller

Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Márquez and Dani Pedrosa have been the riders who have won the most at this circuit in MotoGP with three victories each.

2:06 PM2 hours ago

Circuit

The race will be held at the Mobility Resort Motegi. It was inaugurated in 1997. It is 4.8 kilometers long and has 14 turns, six left-handers and eight right-handers.
2:01 PM2 hours ago

Japan Grand Prix

A week later after the premiere of MotoGP in India, the bikes return to Japan. It comes with the World Championship very tight after Bagnaia went to the ground and Jorge Martin and Bezzecchi will take advantage of it to cut points to the reigning world champion.
1:56 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix in MotoGP

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this race. We will offer you the pre-race analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo