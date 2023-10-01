Grand Prix of Japan LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Grand Prix of Japan
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of Japan?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Japanese Grand Prix in MotoGP?
Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 8:00 hrs.
Mexico: 00:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs.
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.
Fifth sprint for Jorge Martín
The Spaniard commented after the end of the race that he felt "super strong for today's race". "We are trying to work on some details and we have found a very good base. I hope to ride more calmly tomorrow and go for another victory," he added.
There is no stopping @88jorgemartin at the moment! 🔥— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 30, 2023
The championship gap is cut to just eight points! ⚔️#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/idZ25c66gP
Top 10 of the sprint race
2. Brad Binder (9 pts)
3. Francesco Bagnaia (7 pts)
4. Jack Miller (6 pts)
5. Johann Zarco (5 pts)
6. Marco Bezzecchi (4 pts)
7. Marc Márquez (3 pts)
8 Fabio Di Giannantonio (2 pts)
9. Maverick Viñales (1 pto)
10th Raúl Fernández (0 pts).
Second pole and record
It's POLE for @88jorgemartin! 🔥— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 30, 2023
His 2nd of the season! 👏#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/x2AevPA1Aj
Starting grid for the Japanese Grand Prix
2. Francesco Bagnaia
3. Jack Miller
4. Marco Bezzecchi
5. Brad Binder
6. Di Giannantonio
7. Marc Márquez
8. Maverick Vilñales
9. Aleix Espargaró
10. Johann Zarco
11. Raúl Fernández
12th Pol Espargaro
13. Augusto Fernández
14. Fabio Quartararo
15. Joan Mir
16. Miguel Oliveira
17. Franco Morbidelli
18. Takaaki Nakagami
19. Cal Crutchlow
20. Stefan Bradl
21. Michele Pirro
Last winners of the Japanese Grand Prix
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Makoto Tamada
2005: Loris Capirossi
2006: Loris Capirossi
2007: Loris Capirossi
2008: Valentino Rossi
2009: Jorge Lorenzo
2010: Casey Stoner
2011: Dani Pedrosa
2012: Dani Pedrosa
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Jorge Lorenzo
2015: Dani Pedrosa
2016: Marc Marquez
2017: Andrea Doviszioso
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Marc Márquez
2022: Jack Miller
Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Márquez and Dani Pedrosa have been the riders who have won the most at this circuit in MotoGP with three victories each.