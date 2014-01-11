Lionard Pajoy Signs for La Equidad

(Original article in Spanish by Andres Posada. [Loosely] translated with additional information by Steve Graff.)

Lionard Pajoy was presented today as La Equidad's latest reinforcement in attack ahead of their 2014 Liga Postobón campaign, which starts January 26 at home against Alianza Petrolera. The 32 year old striker spent the last two seasons in Major League Soccer, with Philadelphia Union and D.C. United, where he bagged 10 goals in a total of 52 appearances. The former D.C. United man was quick to praise the opportunity he has for his new club in his return to the Liga Postobón. He comes over on a costless transfer after being released by D.C. United after the 2013 season.

"It's a good group that's forming well and bringing in players to compete. I am very happy, very pleased with my return. [I] just [need] to work and get well physically to start the season."

La Equidad would be Pajoy's tenth team in his career. Before he signed with Philadelphia Union in 2012, Pajoy had played for eight Colombian teams, all in the Liga Postobón (Colombia's top flight), most recently with Itagui FC. He also has one appearance in the Copa Libertadores, which came for Cucuta in the 2005 semifinal against Boca Juniors.

He will have to replace striker Wilson Moreno, who was sold earlier this month to Mexican side CF Monterrey.