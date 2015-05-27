Seattle Sounders 2 - Portland Timbers 2 Live Score and Result of 2015 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Third Round (2-1)

Thank you for joining us here at VAVEL USA. My name is Matthew Evans. Have a great evening!

The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is S2 forward Andy Craven.

The Seattle Sounders 2 will travel to Rio Tinto Stadium for a fourth round matchup with Real Salt Lake on June 17th.

Full Time: S2 2, P2 1

120+3': The referee blows the final whistle.

120+2': Rossi misses a shot from the top of the box. Portland with one last rush

120+1': Lawal comes in on another breakaway but he cannot beat the goalkeeper and Delbridge.

120+1': Two minutes of added time. Everyone in the box for Portland. Delbridge gets a header on the long throw but it is saved by Kerawala.

120': Lawal finds Sergio behind the defense but Sergio is just a step offside.

119': Seattle dropping back as Portland plays the long ball forward.

118': Yellow Card - Matt Rose

117': MISS! Lawal takes one too many touches, he plays the ball to Casey French who spots the ball for Sergio but Luthy recovers to make the save.

117': SAVE! Delbridge plays a long ball into the box that Belmar flicks backwards towards the goal. Great hands from Kerawala.

116': Payne finds Delbridge but the header is wide. Oh boy, that was close.

115': A corner kick coming for Portland late in the match. Tim Payne is play it in.

114': Rossi is up and limping to the sidelines. They are working on Gavin's hamstring. He is now up and limping off the field.

113': The ball is finally played out. Pablo Rossi is down for Seattle and Blair Gavin is down for Portland.

113': Each team with a player on the ground behind the play.

112': Besler looks to play in Belmar over the top but Miele is there to clear for Seattle.

111': Seattle is attempting to slow the pace.

109': Casey French is played down the wing but the ball is out. He and Clarke tangle up as they fall out of bounds. They both pop up and look to be ok.

108': Portland throwing numbers into the box. A free kick attempt is deflected but rolls to Kerawala.

107': SAVE! Lawal with the low, hard shot that Luthy gets down to block.

106': Seattle Sub - Sam Garza (Out), Kasey French (In)

After a short break, the teams are coming back onto the field. Portland will get us started moving from left-to-right on your keyboard.

End of 1st Extra Time Period: S2 2, P2 1

105+1': The referee blows the whistle to end the first half of extra time.

104': GOAL!!!! PABLO ROSSI!!!! Sam Garza with some excellent skill to find Rossi, he takes a touch and fires the shot into the far corner. 2-1 S2

100': It has been Portland with the better scoring chances in the first ten minutes of the extra time.

98': Payne plays an excellent ball to the foot of Belmar who was one-on-one with Kerawala. Belmar could not find the shot, that was a great chance.

97': Winchester beats Samkange down the wing. He looks to cross but the ball hits the wrong side of his foot. Out for a goal kick.

96': Rossi floats a ball over looking for Lawal but it is too close to Luthy.

95': Justin Luthy makes a headsup play to clear a poor pass back towards Delbridge. Lawal closed fast but just couldn't get to the ball.

94': Blair Gavin played the ball towards Clarke on the back post but the attempt is too far and out for a goal kick.

93': Garza just plowed through Tim Payne in the midfield. No doubt about that one.

93': Yellow Card - Sam Garza

92': Portland Sub - Danny O'Rourke (Out), Steven Evans (In)

91': Seattle kicks off and almost gets on the board right away. Garza makes a darting run in and puts a ball to the back post but Ramos cannot get on the end of it.

After a short break, we are back and ready for extra time.

We will advance into extra time. Two 15-minute overtime periods. If the score is still tied, then we will go to penalties.

End of Second Half: S2 1, T2 1

90+4': SAVE! Lawal finds the ball at his feet after a poor clearance from O'Rourke. His shot is right at the goalkeeper and the whistle is blown.

90+3': Long puts in the free kick towards Lowe but it is cleared by the defense.

90+3': Tosh Samkange with a great defensive challenge that ends up winning the goal kick. Clarke is called for another foul on the goal kick, he is very lucky not to be booked again.

90+1': Yellow Card - Rennico Clarke. That was a tough challenge on Sam Garza and Clarke will go in the book.

90': Three minutes of stoppage time

89': Lawal is found behind the defense but he is offside.

88': Clarke leads the counterattack for Portland. He attempts to find Winchester on the wing but the pass is too far ahead of the forward and out for a goal kick.

86': Yellow Card - Nick Besler

85': Giuliano Frano makes a run down the right wing. He floats a ball into the box, Rossi attempts to bring the ball down with his chest but the trap is sloppy.

85': Clarke is back on the pitch now, he looks to be ok.

84': Clarke is back up on his feet and is walking off the field under his own power.

83': Clarke is down on the field. There was no one around him when he went down.

81': Tim Payne plays a longball into the path of Nick Besler. Besler attempts to lob Kerawala but the ball is just over the top and out for a goal kick.

80': Lawal shows his strength on a great challenge on Clarke. Lawal gathers possession but he cannot get a shot off.

79': Seattle Sub - Andy Craven (Out), Qudus Lawal (In)

78': Craven finds some space at the top of the box. His low shot is an easy save for Luthy. Seattle is preparing their second sub.

77': Portland Sub - Seth Casiple (Out), Nick Besler (In)

77': Seattle pressing high in the Portland end.

74': A big decision here as Danny O'Rourke and Andy Craven get tied up. O'Rourke is given a yellow card after he put Craven in a headlock off the throw-in.

73': Seattle Sub - Victor Mansaray (Out), Lorenzo Ramos (In)

72': Mansaray takes space given to him on the left wing. He moves into the box and fires a low shot that is blocked before reaching the goalkeeper.

70': Winchester nearly beats three Seattle defenders on the advantage but Lowe stands tall to get the ball back for the home team.

67': It was just a matter of time before Craven finally finished a shot. That was a beauty of a headfake on the breakaway.

66': GOAL!!!!!! ANDY CRAVEN!!!!! Mansaray plays a through ball to Craven who times his run perfectly to get behind the high line of the Portland defense. Craven puts a headfake on Luthy and slots the ball home into the open net. 1-1

65': Portland Sub - Brent Richards (Out), Matt Rose (In)

63': Mansaray makes a run into the Portland area, he tries to play a ball to Tosh Samkange on the wing but there was not enough on the ball.

62': Yellow Card - Andy Craven

61': SAVE! Victor Mansaray dances through four Portland defenders before finding a wide open Andy Craven onside behind the defense. Craven has time but puts his shot right into the chest of the goalkeeper.

60': Mansaray is played in behind the defense but Tim Payne makes a great recovery run to end the Sounders attack.

56': That is the second goal for Portland against Seattle in this very young series. Both of which were scored by centerbacks off of corner kicks.

54': GOAL!!! Rennico Clarke with the header off the corner from Blair Gavin. It was a free header, nothing that Kerawala could do. 1-0 T2

54': Richards dribbles through the defense. Lowe clears the ball out for a corner.

52': Payne plays the ball to a cutting Winchester but he is offside. That was very dangerous.

52': Clarke with an inadvertant elbow to the back of Rossi. Rossi is off the field on the near side receiving treatment.

51': Pablo Rossi is down on the field holding his back. It looks like he took a knee in the back on that last play off the goal kick.

50': Garza looks to play Craven in on another diagonal run but Delbridge does well to cut off the Seattle forward.

49': WIDE! Brent Richards turns and fires a shot that misses the near post.

48': Nothing comes from the corner. It was played in and headed around for a while before being cleared by Seattle.

48': A corner kick coming to Portland as a clearance attempt from Saif Kerawala slices poorly out.

46': Rossi attempts a looping shot from distance but the ball is not a danger to Luthy's net.

46': Kickoff and we are underway with the second half from Starfire Sports Complex.

The teams are coming back onto the field for the second half. Seattle will get us underway moving from right-to-left on your keyboard.

We just saw a replay of the Damion Lowe header that was nearly an own goal. That ball appeared to have hit the outside of the post as it traveled wise.

A few halftime stats courtesy of @donruiztnt:

S2 T2 Shots 10 3 On Target 7 1 Corners 0 5

Craven has had about three good looks at goal, he just needs to get his shots away from the goalkeeper.

A very entertaining first half. Seattle with the majority of chances.

Halftime: S2 0, T2 0

45+2': There is the halftime whistle.

45+1': Payne fires a shot that hits Lowe in the chest, that looked very close to being a hand ball. Seattle gets lucky with that non-call. One minute of stoppage time.

44': Free kick coming to the Timbers in a very dangerous spot. It is about 30 yards out from pretty straight away. Samkange is down on the field after a clash of heads with Tim Payne. He is walking off the field, Seattle will play with 10 men for the time being.

42': Seattle pushes into the T2 half. Rossi takes the ball at the corner of the 18. He tries to float a ball to the back post but it is headed clear. On the next attack, Sergio lines up a shot from straightaway that just missed over the crossbar.

40': Portland with an attack down the right side. O'Rourke smashes a ball across the box, it is headed back into the danger area but a shot attempt is whiffed at the top of the box.

38': Delbridge and Craven is another great battle to keep an eye on.

37': Craven turns after receiving a pass from Sergio. His shot does not have enough power to trouble Luthy.

36': Giuliano Frano was the architect of that near breakout.

35': Seattle nearly breaks out by two great defensive plays from Harrison Delbridge shuts down that chance.

34': WOAH! Lowe nearly turns a cross from Winchester into his own net. That was close. The corner kick is headed out of bounds.

33': Andy Thoma plays a ball across the box but he airmails it out of play for a goal kick. Not much attacking action in the last few minutes.

30': Tim Payne is played into the box and goes down after some shoulder-to-shoulder contact. The referee does not blow the whistle. It was probably not a penalty but a little too close for comfort.

28': Mansaray looks to Craven on another diagonal run. Luthy just beats Craven to the ball. Craven remained down for a minute but he looks to be ok.

27': Samkange plays a ball in the box, Thoma mishits the clearance attempt and it nearly falls to Craven but Delbridge is able to clear.

26': The match is starting to stretch end-to-end. Portland has a corner now after Belmar's low cross was played out by Lowe.

25': SAVE! MISS! Craven gets in again behind the defense, his sharp angle shot is blocked by Luthy. It bounces out to Mansaray who fires a shot just wide of the far post!

23': SAVE!!! Winchester breaks past Lowe on a breakaway. He gets a shot away that is blocked by Kerawala. Winchester looks for a second shot but it is played out for a corner. What a great burst of speed from the T2 forward.

22': Brent Richards makes a run into the middle, he fires a shot that is blocked by Damion Lowe. The ball fell to Casiple but he was in an offside position.

21': Seattle working the ball around their defense looking for an opening to push up the field. They play into Pablo Rossi but he is called for a foul.

19': Interesting to note, all of Portland's passing-based attacks have come down the left wing through Andy Thoma.

18': Victor Mansaray tries to dribble through the Portland defense but is dispossessed.

17: Aaron Long is down on the field after a tough collision with Seth Casiple. He is in a good amount of pain but is back up on his feet.

14': Portland starting to string together some passes. That looks like it will be their best option to get behind the Seattle defense. Blair Gavin fires a long distance shot off a failed clearance that sails wide and out for a goal kick.

13': The corner goes directly to Kerawala in net.

12': Portland earns a corner. Rundell Winchester attempts a cross that is deflected out of bounds off a defender.

11': A good battle between Damion Lowe and Kharlton Belmar as they chase a ball to the end line. This could be a matchup to watch as this game goes on.

9': Luthy called upon again. Sergio, Garza, Mansaray, and Craven are making the Timbers defense look terrible with their runs. It just looks easy for the men in Rave Green today.

8': SAVE! Clarke with a poor giveaway in the T2 end. Mansaray plays the ball to Garza who fires a shot right at Luthy for the save.

7': Sam Garza again spots Craven on a diagonal run but his entry pass is just too strong. Luthy gathers before Craven could get a shot off.

6': Andy Craven makes another great diagonal run to open up space behind the center backs. His shot from a tight angle was easily saved by Luthy.

4': SAVE!! Andy Craven sneaks in behind the defense, Sergio plays a perfect ball to him. Craven sends a low shot to the far corner but Luthy is able to get his hand to it.

3': A ball played in behind the defense towards Rundell Winchester but Kerawala comes off his line to make the save.

2': An early foul in the Portland half. Not close enough for a shot. Rossi stands over the ball. He takes a shot from the kick but it is over the bar and out for a goal kick.

1': Kickoff! We are underway. Seattle is wearing their home rave green jerseys with blue shorts and rave green socks.

We are ready to go at Starfire Sports Complex. Portland will kick off going right-to-left on your keyboard. They are wearing red jerseys, with black shorts and red socks.

The teams are walking out onto the pitch right now.

An update for our fans, we will not be having live coverage of tonight's match between the Seattle Sounders FC and the Colorado Rapids. Stay tuned after that match for our recap.

A look at the beautiful day in Tukwila. T2 out on the field for warm ups as we get set for the beginning of Round 3 of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

The winner of our match this afternoon will take on Real Salt Lake on June 17th at Rio Tinto Stadium

Here is the starting eleven for the Portland Timbers 2: (4-3-3): Luthy; Thoma, Delbridge, Clarke, O'Rourke; Gavin, Casiple, Payne; Winchester, Belmar, Richards

Here is the starting eleven for the Seattle Sounders FC 2: (4-4-2) Kerawala; Frano, Lowe, Miele, Samkange; Long, Sergio, Garza, Mansaray; Rossi, Craven

About 45 minutes to kickoff and we are still awaiting the lineup sheets from each team.

Just received word that tonight's match between Jersey Express and the New York Cosmos will have a . Thanks to @usopencup for that information.

We should be receiving the starting lineups very shortly.

One of the big things to watch today will be who is actually included in the gameday squads. Anybody who makes an appearance for their club in this match (or any match in this competition) will not be eligible to participate for their parent club in later rounds.

The weather will not be a factor today as it will be in the low 70s with light winds around kickoff.

How do you see our match going today? We are very happy that you are joining us today for this rare midweek afternoon kickoff from Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington.

Rossi scored a beautifully placed free kick in the 93rd minute and Andy Craven put home the insurance goal in second half extra time stoppage time to give S2 the 4-2 victory.

Seattle went up 2-0 in the first half on goals from Victor Mansaray and Pablo Rossi. Things seemed to be cruising for S2, who were starting four Sounders Academy players in their lineup. Kitsap Pumas pulled the match level with two goals in the second half including a long-range effort in second half stoppage time by Mike Ramos.

The road was not as simple for the Seattle Sounders 2 when they hosted the Kitsap Pumas of the PDL on Wednesday night from Starfire Sports Complex. Kitsap was the PDL runners-up losing in the final to Michigan Bucks last summer.

Portland put the match away in second half stoppage time as Fatawu Safiu put home an easy goal into a wide open net after a 3-on-1 breakaway. Seth Casiple got the assist again and the Timbers 2 finished with a ticket into the third round.

The visitors would get on the board in the 55th minute when Kharlton Belmar scored on a header from a curling cross to the back post from Seth Casiple. It was a tough header as the goalkeeper came out to cut down the angle but Belmar was able to get the attempt by him.

Both teams could not find the back of the net in the first half. The best chance came in the 27th minute when it appeared from the main camera angle that Portland may have taken the lead. The ball pinballed around the box after a half-volley from Fatawu Safiu before squirting out to the wing. It was crossed back in the six-yard box and somehow eluded the keeper. Zach Carroll attempted an awkward chest trap that appeared to cross the goal line however no signal was given by the official that the potential goal would count.

Portland got the second round started last Tuesday night at the Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac, Michigan against the defending PDL Champion Michigan Bucks. Michigan was looking to rebound after a disappointing loss in the second round of the 2014 US Open Cup. The Bucks fell to amateur side RWB Adria 1-0 after extra time.

This Cascadia matchup in the third round of the 2015 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup is possible courtesy of both clubs surviving tough second round opposition.

Seattle also won the first meeting between the two back at Starfire Sports Complex in April. It finished 2-1 in favor of the home side as Giuliano Frano’s 88th minute goal proved to be the difference. Harrison Delbridge scored for Portland while Pablo Rossi scored for Seattle.

The loss was the first for the Timbers 2 at Merlo Field this season. After today’s Open Cup match they will hit the road for three matches. They will take on Tulsa Roughnecks on Saturday followed by matches at Oklahoma City Energy and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Another reason why the win was so big for the Sounders was that they were coming off of a taxing US Open Cup tie that lasted 120 minutes just two days prior to their match with Portland. We’ll go into that more in a few entries.

It was a big win for the Sounders 2 as they had be unsuccessful on the road in their previous efforts. They had only one point out of a possible 12 away from Starfire Sports Complex. Later this week, Seattle will try to build on that away win in the league with a Saturday night clash against the Orange County Blues FC.

The lead doubled ten minutes after the break as Seattle’s leading goalscorer Andy Craven netted his fifth goal of the season. New signing Sergio Mota played a beautifully weighted ball over the top of the T2 defense right into the path of the charging Craven. Craven lobbed the ball over Gleeson, who was in no man’s land, into the gapping net for the final goal of the match.

Seattle got the scoring started in the 38th minute off of a corner kick. Sam Garza curled the ball into the penalty area, Jimmy Ockford beat his man to head a ball into the middle where it fell to centerback partner Damion Lowe after a failed trapping attempt from Portland defender Harrison Delbridge. Lowe touched the ball past Jake Gleeson to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

On Friday night from Merlo Field, it would be the Seattle Sounders FC 2 coming out on top with a 2-0 win. That win pushed the Sounders 2 into first place in the USL Western Conference.

This will be the second meeting in a five day stretch between the two Cascadia rivals and their third overall meeting of the season. They have at least two more meetings, the first on June 29th in Portland and the second on July 24th at Starfire. They could also potentially meet in the postseason as well.

The winner of this afternoon’s match will face off with Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 17th in the Fourth Round.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Our match this afternoon is part of the third round as the Portland Timbers 2 travel up I-5 to take on Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC 2 at the Starfire Sports Complex. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for today’s VAVEL USA doubleheader.