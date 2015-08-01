Live New York City FC - Montreal Impact in 2015 MLS (2-3)

Thank you for following along, this concludes the live blogcast. Stay tuned for post match recaps and more MLS news on VAVEL USA. From Yankee Satdium, this is Josef Leizerowitz, signing off.

FT: NYCFC 2-3 Montreal Impact

90+3' NYCFC with a good build up, cross just out of Iraola's reach.

90+2' A Villa shot is safley caught and held by Bush.

90+' Four minutes of added time.

90' Villa shot saved by Bush.

87' Oduro goes in one on one but misses high above Saunder's goal.

NYCFC goal scored in the 85th minute by Tommy McNamara.

GOOOOOOOAALLLLLL NYCFC!

Montreal Impact goal scored in the 84th minute on a penalty shot by Ignacio Piatti.

GOOOOOAAAALLLL MONTREAL!

83' Penalty for Montreal!

79' Corner NYCFC. Header is way over the bar.

78' Substitution: Eric Alexander on for Dilly Duka (IMFC)

75' Yellow card to Andres Romero (IMFC)

72' Piatti on a one on one misses wide. Huge chance missed there.

71' Corner NYCFC. Set play is blocked.

69' Substitutions: Frank Lampard on for Andrew Jacobson (NYCFC) Reo-Coker on for Mallace (IMFC)

NYCFC goal scored in the 68th minute on a penalty shot by David Villa!

GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL NYCFC!

67' Penalty for NYCFC!

66' Piatti with a go but it's just wide.

64' Corner NYCFC. Headed just out of trouble by Montreal.

63' Pirlo with a cracker from way outside the box is just wide.

59' Corner NYCFC. Villa's attempt at goal is blocked.

59' Substitutions: Diskerud on for Calle, Poku on for Grabavoy (NYCFC)

57' McNamara's shot is easily saved by Bush.

55' Saunders stones the Impact on a one on one. NYCFC defense thought it was offside and were caught ball watching.

53' Yellow card to Jason Hernandez (NYCFC)

53' NYCFC trying to use the long ball to get forward.

48' Close from Villa! Corner NYCFC. City is offside on the corner.

47' Good start for NYCFC. They are trying to get something going early in the half.

46' Second half has begun

HT: NYCFC 0-2 Montreal Impact

45+1' Yellow card to Marco Donadel (IMFC)

45+' One minute of added time.

44' David Villa goal rulled OFFSIDE.

43' Yellow card to Jefferson Mena (NYCFC)

41' Corner Montreal. Foul in the box called on the Impact.

40' Corner Montreal. Ball lands right at Ciman's feet, but his shot is blocked.

38' Corner NYCFC. Set play defended well by Montreal.

37' Montreal doinanting possesion, nothing being created by New York.

Montreal Impact goal scored in the 32nd minute by Ignacio Piatti.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL MONTREAL!

32' NYCFC struggling to hold possesion.

29' Oduro being attended to after a hard challange from Mena.

25' Montreal;s counetr game working well against the NYCFC defense, but Mena covering lots of space back there.

23' Yellow card to Javier Calle (NYCFC)

20' Nice moves by Villa, but his shot is blocked.

17' Nice cross in, but Villa's header is over the bar.

15' Close for Montreal, but they can not stuff home a juicy Saunders rebound.

13' NYCFC beig extremley generous, giving up the ball at an alarming high rate.

11' Corner Impact. Corner is cleared by NYCFC.

8' Corner Montreal. Offsides on the Impact.

7' Oduro once again breaks lose, nice recovery by Mena to get to him.

Montreal Impact goal scored in the 6th minute by Dominic Oduro.

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL IMPACT!

2' Corner NYCFC. Pirlo's kick is just a bit short, and cleared. Good early possesion by NYCFC.

0' Underway from Yankee Stadium!

Anthems have been sung, time to get this match underway!

Player processions now happening, anthems next!

Here is the New York City Starting XI:

Here is the Montreal Starting XI:

“It’s exciting to be at a place where we almost have all of our players available for the very first time this year,” Kreis said. “We still have one or two small injuries, but to have all the big guns ready and available tomorrow is exciting.”

“We’ve really only had three training sessions for him to be available in,” NYCFC coach Jason Kreis told MLSSoccer.com. “We’ve built him up throughout the week. Today, as you saw, he trained full so he’s in contention for (Saturday).”

After training the last few days, it seems as if Frank Lampard could make his NYCFC debut on Saturday. Saturday will mark 373 days since Frank Lampard was announced as the second player in NYCFC history.

“Special, special player, obviously. A guy that sees passes that most of us don’t. He can really open up the game,” head coach Jason Kreis said. “He made a big difference for us. And that’s his first game after four days of training with the team.”

“It’s obvious... everyone can see he’s got vision and confidence on the ball like no other,” Mix Diskerud said. “He’s done a lot of good things in his career. You can see that everything he does is going to be professional.” “There’s really a calmness around him,” he added.

“He’s really amazing,” Poku said. “Off the field, on the field -- you can learn a lot. He’s really a legend. I’m trying to learn a lot from him."

Coaches and players raved of Andrea Pirlo and his amazing debut for New York City.

"I'm not here to change the way players play or the system, that's up to the coach," Drogba said. "I think what I can bring is a mentality. I came here to win. Believe me, if I wasn't able to do that I wouldn't be here."

Drogba (37) was acquired by Montreal in complicated deal that involved a sign-and-trade agreement with the Chicago Fire and the transfer of allocation money.

Montreal added a big name player to their club this week as well, as they signed Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

“Andrea Pirlo has been the reference point for all midfielders over the last decade, so playing against him will be tough,” explained Montreal defender Wandrille Lefèvre. “We will need to make sure we know where he is on the field and if I face him and have to tackle him hard, I will.”

“It’s tough to make runs at Yankee Stadium because the field is so small,” said striker Jack McInerney. “It’s hard to play balls over the defense because the keeper is right there. We will have to be smart in our movement and where to play the ball.”

“The whole team had pretty much a very good game,” said head coach Frank Klopas on Saturday night. “In the end if we didn’t get the three points tonight, it would’ve been difficult to accept. In the final third I think we could have been a little bit quicker with our movement and we could have moved the ball around a little bit quicker.”

A goal from defender Laurent Ciman, at the 88th minute, gave the Montreal Impact a 1-0 win

Montreal is coming off a 1-0 victory at home against the Seattle Sounders.

“I still think we’ve got a lot of improvements to make,” head coach Jason Kreis said. “I’m frustrated we allowed three goals again in our home stadium last week. In that game we had three new defenders out of the back four. As of a month ago, those players weren’t on our team. When the pieces come together and we continue to work very, very hard to get this team sorted out defensively, I think we’ll be pretty good.”

David Villa scored in each half and Javier Calle, Tommy McNamara and Mix Diskerud added goals in a second half. It was also the Major League Soccer debut of Andrea Pirlo, who dazzled in his passing. Cyle Larin bagged a hat trick in defeat for Orlando.

NYCFC is coming off a 5-3 victory at home against Orlando City SC.

“This is a bit of a redemption game for me as I feel like I have something to prove against them,” said Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush. “We are playing really well since our last game against them and going forward we have a lot of confidence.”

NYCFC leads the all-time series 2-0; Last match between NYCFC and the Impact was on July 4th at Stade Saputo (2-1 NYCFC).

PROJECTED Starting XI: NYCFC: Saunders; Iraola, Facey, Mena, Angelino; Jacobson, Diskerud, Poku, McNamara; Villa, Mullins. Impact: Bush; Oyongo, Ciman, Cabrera, Toia; Mallace, Romero, Donadel, Piatti, Oduro, Duka.

New York City FC - Montreal Impact Live Score and Commentary

Records: New York City FC (6-9-6; 24 points), Montreal Impact (7-8-3; 27 points)

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's match MLS Regular Season match between New York City FC and the Montreal Impact. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 2:00 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.