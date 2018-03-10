New York City FC host LA Galaxy in home opener

In week one, both the LA Galaxy and New York City FC began their season with three points. The former hosted the Portland Timbers and saw goals from Romain Alessandrini and Ola Kamara while the latter walked into Sporting Kansas City and put two goals past MLS' best defense in 2017 leaving with a 2-0 win.

The pair of clubs will look to continue winning ways in week two but the task may be difficult for the visitors missing starman, Romain Alessandrini who suffered a hamstring injury against Portland.

Last Season

The two sides met at the StubHub Center in August last season and NYCFC left with a win. After a scoreless first half and some phenomenal saves from the NYCFC keeper, Sean Johnson, NYCFC finally broke through in the 54th minute through a glorious strike from rookie at the time, Jonathan Lewis.

Jonathan Lewis celebrating a goal in 2017. | Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Some more top saves from Johnson had NYCFC fans seeing their keeper put on the performance of a lifetime before David Villa decided to do his best to outdo Lewis with a left-footed crack from about 20 yards out sneaking the ball under the bar that Lewis hit earlier. Unsurprisingly, Johnson made some more saves and NYCFC headed back to New York feeling good about themselves.

Team News

New York City FC: The hosts will have close to a complete roster to choose from as Jo Inge Berget's debut will not be seen on Sunday as he continues to recover from a quad injury.

In defense, NYCFC will be without first-choice center-back, Maxime Chanot as he will serve his one-game suspension he picked up after receiving a red card vs SKC in week one.

LA Galaxy: Despite having just one player unavailable, Gals fans will not be happy with their injury report. As mentioned earlier, Romain Alessandrini will miss the match due to a hamstring injury. The winger bagged a goal and an assist vs Portland just a week ago.

What's Next?

Following Sunday's match, NYCFC will prepare for a battle between the 2015 expansion sides. The newly improved Orlando City SC will visit Yankee Stadium next Saturday. Then, to wrap up March the club will have a two-game road trip where they'll play both the New England Revolution and San Jose Earthquakes.

The Galaxy will hit the road once again following Sunday's match as they head further north to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps. Following that, the Gals will host Los Angeles FC in their first ever derby to top off the month of March.

Broadcast

When: 5:00 PM EST

Where: Yankee Stadium

How To Watch: fuboTV, DIRECTV, YES Network, MLS Live, Spectrum Sportsnet, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC