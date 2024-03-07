New York City will be looking for their first win of the the new MLS season when they face Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Nick Cushing has had a difficult start to the season as manager, picking up zero points and zero goals scored, therefore will be hoping to turn it around when they host Portland Timbers.

The pressure will certainly be heating up on Cushing if he is unable to turn the fortunes around for his team

NYCFC have not gone three consecutive matches without scoring a goal in the league, since failing to find the net in four successive games from late September to early October 2021.

On the other hand, the Timbers have had a great start to their campaign beating Colorado Rapids 4-1 and drawing at home 2-2 against DC United which has lifted them to the top of the Western Conference.

Phil Neville- Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Phil Neville's men are on the road for the first time this season which they were only able to win two times in 2023. They will be hoping to replicate their home form and further cement themselves as league leaders.

However, Portland are undefeated against NYC away from home, failing to concede a single goal on three separate visits.

Timbers striker, Dairon Asprilla, could break Diego Valeri's record by having the most seasons with at least one goal in franchise history. The Colombian has at least one goal in nine of his ten seasons.

Team News

The Boys in Blue will be without James Sands after he got a straight red card against St Louis

Talles Magno is still suffering from a sore knee after missing the previous game.

Maxi Moralez hasn't played a minute yet this season and is still out with a right knee injury.

Rio Hope-Gund is a doubt since he has an issue with his abdomen and there will be a late call on Tayvon Gray who is suffering from a leg injury.

For the Timbers, Evander and Felipe Mora are both doubts through foot injuries.

This game will most likely be too soon for Marvin Lora and veteran goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo who are both recovering from left knee injuries.

Toronto FC vs Charlotte FC

Toronto FC will be looking to push further up the table when they host Charlotte FC on Saturday.

The Reds are undefeated so far this campaign since they edged a 1-0 win against New England Revolution and a 0-0 draw with Cincinnati.

It's early days for Toronto but it feels the mood in the camp has changed from what they were a year ago.

Lorenzo Insigne-THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Dean

John Herdman's men are the only side in the MLS not to concede a goal after two games whereas in 2023 they gave up the most goals out of anyone in the Eastern Conference with 59.

However, their win against New England Revolution ended an absymal run which they hadn't won away from home since late August 2022.

Charlotte FC also have started the season undefeated beating New York City 1-0 and drawing 1-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps.

However, after taking the lead against Vancouver they were unable to hold onto the lead and dropped two points. The Crown let 23 points slip when scoring the opening goal last season so it is a common theme that they desperately will want to end.

Dean Smith- Charlotte FC

Ex Aston Villa, Leicester and West Brom manager, Dean Smith is an undefeated MLS coach so he will be hoping that continues when his side faces Toronto.

Charlotte have never beaten Toronto on Canadian soil but did win for the first time at the Bank of America Stadium last season 3-0.

Team News

Toronto will be without Richie Laryea who has a thigh injury and Deandre Kerr because of a left calf strain.

Matty Longstaff may feature after not being available for their previous game since he recently signed from Newcastle.

For Charlotte, Tyger Smalls has a bilateral lower leg issue and Dijibril Diani is still waiting on a visa so wont be available.

Brandom Cambridge, Brandt Bronico and Ben Bender are all out with injuries.