The 2024 MLS season will be underway on Saturday when the reigning MLS champs The Columbus Crew face off against the 5 Stripes of Atlanta United. These teams are no strangers. the last time these teams met, Columbus edged the 5 Stripes and sent Columbus on their way to their 3rd MLS championship.

On Saturday, there will surely be some fireworks between these two teams. With Columbus bringing back Nearly their whole team from their championship run, the boys in Black & Gold will look to feed off the energy of the supporters as the team gets their championship rings and the banner is raised before the match. Crew forward, Cucho Hernandez said earlier this week, "Thank you to the fans, without y'all, we would not have won anything, and we look for y'all to continue from last season."

Two notables for Columbus, they bring in a veteran midfield in Derrick Jones and young forward, Marino Hinestrosa as added depth pieces to the team.

While Atlanta United has had a small roster flip, they still have viable threats to open the game up for them. With Star talents like Thiago Almada, Xande Silva, and Giorgos Giakoumakis, they are still a handful to keep your eyes on, otherwise they can wreak havoc on your defensive back line.

What to watch for Columbus



Last season, Cucho had success scoring goals against the 5 Stripes. look for him to come out and continue that success. Also, watch to see how The Crew attack the newly formed backline of Atlanta United try to slow the three-headed monster of Diego Rossi, Cucho Hernandez, Alex Matan/ Christian Ramirez down.

On what is called Crewsmas eve and Crewsmas Day for the home opener The Crew, supporters have begun to celebrate the new season in style.

To find out who will be the glorious victor on Saturday, you can tune into Apple Tv at 2pm.