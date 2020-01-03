Brazilian midfielder Gregore Silva arouses interest of Seattle Sounders

According to journalist Niko Moreno, Seattle Sounders would like to add Gregore Silva to the cast in this offseason yet. Last year's MLS Cup champion isn't moving the transfer market very often. However, sometimes rumors of negotiations like this arise from the midfielder at Bahia.

"Gregore is the only player I could confirm as an option for the Sounders. With some negotiation established, I hope to have more information next week. In addition, this possible acquisition is expected from a defensive midfielder before February", said Niko Moreno on Twitter.

Por ahora, Gregore es el único jugador que he logrado confirmar como sería opción para Sounders Con alguna clase negociación establecida, espero tener más información la próxima semana.



Currently, Bahia is participating in the first division of the Brazilian Championship. The 26-year-old Silva played only 34 matches for the club. He arrived on loan in 2018 and the Brazilian team exercised the purchase right in 2019.

But, according to the Brazilian newspaper Zero Hora, other teams are also interested in the soccer player. Grêmio, Palmeiras and Flamengo are seeking information about Gregore. All the rumors were confirmed by his staff.