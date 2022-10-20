Juventus vs Empoli: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Juventus vs Empoli Live Score
How to watch Juventus vs EmpoliLive in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Juventus vs Empoli match forSérie A?
Argentina: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Bolivia: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN
Chile: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN2 Chile
Colombia: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 2:45PM in Paramount+
Spain: 6:45PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 1:45PM in Star+
Paraguay: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Referee
Probable Empoli
📸🚆 Direzione Torino, domani la sfida contro la Juventus pic.twitter.com/nf4k3Ziq3m— Empoli Football Club Official (@EmpoliFC) October 20, 2022
Probable Juventus
Injuries
Paolo Zanetti!
Massimiliano Allegri!
Série A
Last Matches: Empoli
Last Matches: Juventus
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Série A match: Juventus vs Empoli Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.