Juventus vs Empoli: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A
What time is Juventus vs Empoli match forSérie A?

This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Empoli of 21st October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Bolivia: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Brazil: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN
Chile: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN2 Chile
Colombia: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Ecuador: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
USA (ET): 2:45PM in Paramount+
Spain: 6:45PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 1:45PM in Star+
Paraguay: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 1:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 3:45PM in Star+, ESPN2
Venezuela: 2:45PM in Star+, ESPN2

Referee

Michael Fabbri will referee the match, with Stefano Del Giovane and Fabrizio Lombardo as assistants, and Luigi Nasca in charge of VAR.
Probable Empoli

The probable Empoli team for the match is: Vicario, Stojanovic, De Winter, Luperto, and Parisi; Haas, Grassi, and Henderson; Pjaca, Satriano, and Lammers.
Probable Juventus

The probable Juventus team for the match is: Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, and Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, and Kostic; Vlahovic and Kean.

Injuries

Juventus is still without a big injury list, which includes De Sciglio, Ake, Chiesa, Di María and Kaio Jorge, as well as Bremer, who is doubtful for the match. On the other side Empoli will be without Ismajli, Tonelli, Frassi and Akpro, all also injured.
Paolo Zanetti!

Before the match Paolo Zanetti, Empoli's coach, spoke about the victory over Monza and about the championship his team is making: "Would I have signed up to be in this position? Yes, without a doubt. Today's position is important, I know the difficulties on the field and we also have some regrets, because in two of the last three matches we left some points on the road. In any case, we know that we haven't done anything yet. We have been looking for a long time for the first victory at home, it is with Monza it is very worthwhile. Not only because it came against a direct competitor for salvation, more precisely because Monza came from a winning streak: this makes it twice as satisfying."
Massimiliano Allegri!

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri talked about his absentees, about the situation after the victory in the Derby, and about the Empoli he will face: "The team is better mentally. The victory in the derby against Torino brought us more serenity. The mood of the group is also dictated by the results, tomorrow we have to be alert. Against Torino it was a deserved victory, and to become an important success, we have to continue against Empoli. Dusan Vlahovic not only scored, but also played one of his best games on a technical level. Moise [Kean] too, is happy and growing a lot. They are recovering and are not available at the moment. Federico [Chiesa] did two practices, while Paul [Pogba] only partially joined the group in the last session. They will not play tomorrow. Paolo Zaneti's Empoli are a fast and technical team. To beat them, we have to live up to their standards and show that we have more value. If, on the other hand, we think we are superior, we run the risk of making mistakes."
Série A

Juventus is in eighth position, with 16 points, two below Inter, three below Lazio and Udinese, and four below Roma, but already seeing leader Napoli open a 10-point gap. Empoli on the other hand is in 10th position, with 11 points, tied with Torino, one above Salernitana, Fiorentina and Monza, as well as two from Spezia and three from Lecce. Finally Empoli is one point below Sassuolo and four behind Juventus.
Last Matches: Empoli

Empoli on the other side comes from three different results. First came the defeat, at home, on October 1, to Milan, 3-1, with Rebic opening the scoring and, from that moment on, all the goals being in added time in the second half, with Bajrami equalizing, Ballo Toure scoring one more and Rafael Leon closing the score. After that, away from home, on Sunday (9), the tie was with Torino, 1-1, with Destro opening the score and, in the last minute, Lukic equalizing for Torino. And on Saturday (15), the victory came at home over Monza, 1-0, with a goal by Haas.
Last Matches: Juventus

Juventus comes into the match on the back of two defeats and one win in their last matches. The first loss was away on Saturday (8), 2-0 to AC Milan, who scored with Tomori and Brahim Diaz. After that, in the Champions League, the defeat was to Maccabi Haifa, away from home, on Tuesday (11), with Omar Atzili scoring twice in the first half and closing the score 2-0. Finally, on Saturday (15), the victory came away from home, 1-0, with a goal by Vlahovic, in the Turin Derby against Torino.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Série A match: Juventus vs Empoli Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

