Aston Villa vs Brentford: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Aston Villa vs Brentford Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Aston Villa vs Brentford live, as well as the latest information from Villa Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Aston Villa vs Brentford live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live on TV and online?
The match Aston Villa vs Brentford will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Aston Villa vs Brentford?
This is the kick-off time for the Aston Villa vs Brentford match on October 23, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Spain: 15:00 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - Paramount+
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Spain: 15:00 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - Paramount+
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN Extra
Key player in Brentford
One of the players to keep in mind in Brentford is Ivan Toney, the 26-year-old center forward born in England has played 10 games so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, in those games he already has two assists and eight goals, these against; Leicester City, Fulham, Leeds United on three occasions, Newcastle and Brighton on two occasions.
Key player in Aston Villa
One of the most outstanding players in Aston Villa is Ollie Watkins, the 26 years old center forward born in England, has played 10 games so far in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he already has two assists and a goal, this one against Crystal Palace.
History Aston Villa vs Brentford
In total, the two sides have met 16 times, Aston Villa dominate the record with six wins, there have been six draws and Brentford have won four.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Aston Villa with 28 goals to Brentford's 20.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Aston Villa with 28 goals to Brentford's 20.
Actuality - Brentford
Brentford has been having a regular performance so far in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing 11 games, is in position number 10 with 14 points, this after winning three games, drawing five and losing three, also has scored 18 goals but has conceded 17, for a goal difference of +1.
Newcastle United 5 - 1 Brentford
- Last three matches
Newcastle United 5 - 1 Brentford
Brentford 2 - 0 Brighton
Brentford 0 - 0 Chelsea
Actuality - Aston Villa
Aston Villa has had a bad season so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, because after playing 11 games, they are in the 17th position in the standings with nine points, this is the result of winning two games, drawing three and losing six, they have also scored seven goals and conceded 16, for a goal difference of -9.
Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Aston Villa
- Last three matches
Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa 0 - 2 Chelsea
Fulham 3 - 0 Aston Villa
The match will be playd at the Villa Park Stadium
The match between Aston Villa and Brentford will take place at Villa Park Stadium in the city of Birmingham (England), the stadium is where Aston Villa Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1897 and has a capacity for approximately 42,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Aston Villa vs Brentford, valid for the 13th date of the Premier League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.