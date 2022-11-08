Manchester City vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Chelsea lineup
16. É. MENDY.
32. CUCURELLA.
6. THIAGO SILVA.
14. T. CHALOBAH.
28. AZPILICUETA.
JORGINHO.
12. R. LOFTUS-CHEEK.
19. M. MOUNT.
29. K. HAVERTZ.
17. R. STERLING.
9. P. AUBAMEYANG.
Latest City lineup
31. EDERSON.
7. JOÃO CANCELO.
6. N. AKÉ.
25. M. AKANJI.
J. STONES.
8. İ. GÜNDOĞAN.
16. RODRI.
17. K. DE BRUYNE.
10. J. GREALISH.
19. J. ALVAREZ.
20. BERNARDO SILVA.
Chelsea's key player
The English player could be facing his former team and could be the key to decipher the defensive performance of the citizens.
City's key player
What he can do in today's match will be fundamental for Guardiola's team to advance to the next round.
Chelsea doesn't work at all well
In their last four games they have a total of two wins and two defeats, but just at the weekend they were defeated by Arsenal with a score of 1-0.
Manchester City on a hot streak
In the last match they defeated none other than Fulham with a score of 2-1, which keeps them close to the first place in the Premier League.
The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium
The also known as COMS or Eastlands, is a property located in the city of Manchester, being the official home of Manchester City.
It was originally designed for Manchester's failed bid to host the Summer Olympics in the now distant year 2000. But in the end, the stadium was built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games at a construction cost of £110 million.
This historic venue announced on October 4, 2006 that it would host the 2008 UEFA Cup Final.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 EFL Cup match: Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Updates!
A new tournament begins for these two teams belonging to the Big Six, which will be integrated from this third round, and will seek, according to their possibilities, to win this tournament without neglecting their league and European competition aspirations.
Manchester City arrives in a good moment but still unable to achieve the first place in the Premier League, while Chelsea, without being the best of their years, will be looking for the victory that can make them move to the next round, however, it will not be easy having Pep Guardiola's team in front of them.