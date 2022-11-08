Manchester City vs Chelsea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:52 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Manchester City vs Chelsea in the EFL Cup on VAVEL

In a few moments we will present you all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, in addition to the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video highlights so you can enjoy them over and over again. Stay with us!
9:47 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live and oniline of the Carabao Cup.

To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you can also find it on ESPN +.

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.

9:42 PM2 hours ago

Latest Chelsea lineup

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last game:

16. É. MENDY.

32. CUCURELLA.

6. THIAGO SILVA.

14. T. CHALOBAH.

28. AZPILICUETA.

JORGINHO.

12. R. LOFTUS-CHEEK.

19. M. MOUNT.

29. K. HAVERTZ.

17. R. STERLING.

9. P. AUBAMEYANG.

9:37 PM2 hours ago

Latest City lineup

This is how the home team came out to face its rival in the previous day's match:
31. EDERSON.

7. JOÃO CANCELO.

6. N. AKÉ.

25. M. AKANJI.

J. STONES.

8. İ. GÜNDOĞAN.

16. RODRI.

17. K. DE BRUYNE.

10. J. GREALISH.

19. J. ALVAREZ.

20. BERNARDO SILVA.

9:32 PM2 hours ago

Chelsea's key player

On the Blues' side, without having played in this tournament, we can be sure that a good performance by Sterling will be necessary. 

The English player could be facing his former team and could be the key to decipher the defensive performance of the citizens. 

9:27 PM2 hours ago

City's key player

We know that in all competitions held by Manchester City, one of its key players is Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is capable of generating attacking scenarios with very accurate passes that get any defense in trouble. 

What he can do in today's match will be fundamental for Guardiola's team to advance to the next round. 

9:22 PM2 hours ago

Chelsea doesn't work at all well

Despite the fact that this is a different tournament, in which both teams will surely keep some important players, the visiting team is not doing well at all. 

In their last four games they have a total of two wins and two defeats, but just at the weekend they were defeated by Arsenal with a score of 1-0. 

9:17 PM2 hours ago

Manchester City on a hot streak

Pep Guardiola's team comes into this match with a three-game winning streak, two of them in the Premier League and one in the Champions League, so today they will want to continue on this path. 

In the last match they defeated none other than Fulham with a score of 2-1, which keeps them close to the first place in the Premier League. 

9:12 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium

The Manchester City vs Chelsea match will be played at the Etihad stadium, in Manchester, England with a capacity of 55,097 people. 

The also known as COMS or Eastlands, is a property located in the city of Manchester, being the official home of Manchester City. 

It was originally designed for Manchester's failed bid to host the Summer Olympics in the now distant year 2000. But in the end, the stadium was built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games at a construction cost of £110 million. 

This historic venue announced on October 4, 2006 that it would host the 2008 UEFA Cup Final.

 

9:07 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 EFL Cup match: Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

A new tournament begins for these two teams belonging to the Big Six, which will be integrated from this third round, and will seek, according to their possibilities, to win this tournament without neglecting their league and European competition aspirations. 

Manchester City arrives in a good moment but still unable to achieve the first place in the Premier League, while Chelsea, without being the best of their years, will be looking for the victory that can make them move to the next round, however, it will not be easy having Pep Guardiola's team in front of them. 

 

VAVEL Logo