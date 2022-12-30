West Ham vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the West Ham vs Brentford match for Premier League 2022?
This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Brentford of December 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brentford last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Mads Roerslev, Ivan Toney, and Bryan Mbeumo.
West Ham last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Brentford Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for the Brentford offense. The first is Ivan Toney (#17), he plays in the forward position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 11 goals and the second highest assister with 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season. The next player is Mathias Jensen (#4), in 16 games played he has 1 goal and 3 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. Finally, 23-year-old forward Bryan Mbeumo (#19), is the team's second highest scorer with 3 goals in 16 games played and we could see him score on Friday.
Brentford in the tournament
Brentford started the 2022-2023 season very well in the Premier League and are in the middle of the tournament table. After 4 wins, 8 draws and 4 losses, they collected 20 points that put them in tenth position in the general table. This year they are looking to be among the first four teams in the tournament and get a ticket to enter the Champions League next year. Friday's game will be very difficult as both teams play at a similar level and Brentford will play away. Their last game was against Tottenham Hotspur on December 26, the game ended in a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium and thus they got their eighth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
West Ham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Brentford. The player Saïd Benrahma (#22) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 14 games played and he scored a goal last game against Arsenal. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Arsenal multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Declan Rice (#41), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has had three assists which make him the highest assister on the team. At just 23 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Lucas Paquetá (#11) the 25-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest assister on the team with 2 assists in 9 games and we could see him score on Friday.
West Ham in the tournament
West Ham had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the sixteenth position of the general table after 4 games won, 2 drawn and 10 lost, together with 14 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on December 26, it resulted in a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and thus they got their tenth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The London Stadium is located in the city of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 66,000 spectators and is the home of West Ham United of the Premier League. It was opened on May 5, 2012 and cost £537 million.