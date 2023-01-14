Everton vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Everton vs Southampton match for the Premier League.
What time is the Everton vs Southampton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Everton vs Southampton of January 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Southamptonlast lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gavin Bazunu, Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse, Ché Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.
Evertonlast lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Southampton Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Southampton's offense. The first is Ché Adams (#10), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 4 goals in 17 Premier League games. The next player is defender Romain Perraud (#15), in 16 games played he has 2 goals and 2 assists, which makes him the team's highest assister in the Premier League. Finally, 28-year-old midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#8), is the team's second highest scorer with 3 goals in 18 games played and we could see him scoring on Saturday against Everton.
Southampton in the tournament
In the same way as Everton, Southampton started the 2022-2023 season very badly in the Premier League and they are at the bottom of the tournament. After 3 wins, 3 draws and 12 losses, they have 12 points that put them in the last position of the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. For that they must win as many matches as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Crystal Palace on January 7, the game ended in a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park and thus they clinched their third Premier League win. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Everton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Everton's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Southampton. The player Anthony Gordon (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 15 games played and he scored a goal in the last match against Crystal Palace. Next up is Alex Iwobi (#17), he plays in the striker position, during the tournament he has achieved 5 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 1 goal in the tournament so we could see him score on Saturday. Finally, Dwight McNeil (#7) the 22-year-old who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with two goals in 17 games and we could see him score on Saturday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the eighteenth position of the general table after 3 games won, 6 tied and 9 lost together with 15 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Everton's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game resulted in a defeat against Manchester United, they lost 3-1 at Old Trafford and in this way they get their third victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Goodison Park is located in the city of Liverpool, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 39,000 spectators and is the home of Everton Football Club of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 1892 and cost £30 million.