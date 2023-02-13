Watch Liverpool vs Everton LIVE Result Updates in Premier League (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Everton lineup
Liverpool lineup
🔴 #LIVEVE TEAM NEWS 🔵— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2023
Our line-up to face Everton tonight:
Referees
The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Simon Hopper.
Assistants: Adrian Holmes and Mark Scholes.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: André Mariner.
VAR assistant: Darren Cann.
Battle for victory
A big match between these two Premier League teams is coming up. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of both teams in the Premier League.
Last showdown!
The last time these two teams met was on September 3, 2022 and on that occasion the match ended in a 0-0 draw for Everton at Goodison Park. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many shots on goal that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams
Liverpool and Everton have faced each other several times. The last 5 matches have ended in two victories for Liverpool, there were two draws and on another occasion the winner was Everton.
Arrival Liverpool
The English team is already at Anfield for its twenty-third game of the 2022-2023 Premier League season.
Anfield awaits for the Merseyside derby ✊#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/SUoKC44C9j— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2023
Welcome!
We are just under one for the match between Liverpool and Everton to start at Anfield. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Everton last lineup
Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Liverpool last lineup
Alisson, Joe Gomez, Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keita, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.
Everton Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Everton's attacking attack and it is likely that any one of them could score or assist in the game against Liverpool. The player Demarai Gray (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 20 games played and he scored a goal in the last match against Brighton & Hove Albion. Next up is Alex Iwobi (#17), he plays in the striker position, during the tournament he has achieved 5 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 26 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. He has also managed to score 1 goal in the tournament so we could see him scoring on Monday. Finally, Dwight McNeil (#7) the 22-year-old who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with two goals in 19 games and we could see him scoring on Monday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the eighteenth position of the general table after 4 games won, 6 tied and 11 lost together with 18 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. Everton's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game resulted in a win against Everton, they won 1-0 against Arsenal at Goodison Park and in doing so they secured their fourth win of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Liverpool Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Liverpool's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Everton. The player Mohamed Salah (#11) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 7 goals in 20 games played and he scored one goal last game against Aston Villa. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Everton multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Andy Robertson (#26), he plays defense position, during the tournament he has achieved 5 assists which make him the highest assister on the team. At just 28 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Roberto Firmino (#9) the 31-year-old striker who plays forward. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in 13 games and we could see him scoring on Monday.
Liverpool in the tournament
Liverpool had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in tenth position in the general table after 8 games won, 5 drawn and 7 lost, together with 29 points. His goal this year is to finish the tournament in the first 5 places to get his ticket to the Champions League or Europa League. Their last game was on February 4, it resulted in a 3-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium and thus they got their seventh loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Anfield is located in the city of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 54,074 spectators and is the home of Liverpool FC in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 28, 1884 and before that it was the Everton stadium.