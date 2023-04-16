Marseille vs Troyes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Marseille vs Troyes in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Marseille vs Troyes match in the Ligue 1.
What time is Marseille vs Troyes match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game Marseille vs Troyes of April 16th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:45 p.m.
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 7:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:45 p.m.
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 7:45 p.m. ET
Where and how Marseille vs Troyes and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Marseille vs Troyes in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Marseille vs Troyes in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 37th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with everything and get ahead, as well as taking the three points, leaving the balance in favor of Marseille with 20 wins, 9 draws and 7 wins for Troyes.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 4 wins for Marseille, 0 for Volendam and 1 draw, leaving the scales very uneven.
Troyes 0-2 Marseille, 11 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Troyes 1-1 Marseille, 27 Feb, 2022, French Ligue 1
Marseille 1-0 Troyes, 28 Nov, 2021, France Ligue 1
Troyes 2-3 Marseille, 15 Apr, 2018, French Ligue 1
Marseille 3-1 Troyes, 20 Dec, 2017, French Ligue 1
Troyes 0-2 Marseille, 11 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Troyes 1-1 Marseille, 27 Feb, 2022, French Ligue 1
Marseille 1-0 Troyes, 28 Nov, 2021, France Ligue 1
Troyes 2-3 Marseille, 15 Apr, 2018, French Ligue 1
Marseille 3-1 Troyes, 20 Dec, 2017, French Ligue 1
Watch out for this Marseille player
Chile's striker, 34-year-old Alexis Sanchez has been performing well, the striker has played his 27th game in all competitions, 24 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in Ligue 1 and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Troyes player
The 27 year old striker from Guinea-Bissau, Mamadu Baldé has had a good performance, the attacker has played 24 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the tournament and 3 assists in Ligue 1 with Troyes, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
How are Marseille coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Stade de Reims, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Lorient 0-0 Marseille, Apr 9, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 1-1 Montpellier, 31 Mar, 2023, France Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 1-2 Marseille, 19 Mar, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 2-2 Strasbourg, Mar 12, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 0-1 Marseille, 5 Mar, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lorient 0-0 Marseille, Apr 9, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 1-1 Montpellier, 31 Mar, 2023, France Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 1-2 Marseille, 19 Mar, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 2-2 Strasbourg, Mar 12, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 0-1 Marseille, 5 Mar, 2023, French Ligue 1
How are Troyes coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against AS Monaco, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Troyes 0-2 Clermont Foot, 9 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
AJ Auxerre 1-0 Troyes, 1 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Troyes 2-2 Brest 19 Mar, 2023, France Ligue 1
Lorient 2-0 Troyes, 12 Mar, 2023, France Ligue 1
Troyes 2-2 AS Monaco, Mar 5, 2023, French Ligue 1
Troyes 0-2 Clermont Foot, 9 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
AJ Auxerre 1-0 Troyes, 1 Apr, 2023, French Ligue 1
Troyes 2-2 Brest 19 Mar, 2023, France Ligue 1
Lorient 2-0 Troyes, 12 Mar, 2023, France Ligue 1
Troyes 2-2 AS Monaco, Mar 5, 2023, French Ligue 1