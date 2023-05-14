Juventus vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Juventus vs Cremonese Live Score
Follow the Juventus vs Cremonese live score here. Everything you need to know about this Serie A matchday 35 match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Juventus Stadium, home of the Vecchia Signora. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch Juventus vs Cremonese Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Juventus vs Cremonese live on TV, your options are: Paramount
If you want to directly stream Juventus vs Cremonese: Paramount+ app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Juventus vs Cremonese match for Serie A 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the match Juventus vs Cremonese on May 14 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 14:45 hours
Brazil: 14:45 hours
Chile: 14:45 hours
Colombia: 12:45 hours
Ecuador: 12:45 hours
United States: 14:45 hours PT and 16:45 hours ET
Mexico: 12:45 hours
Paraguay: 14:45 hours
Peru: 11:45 hours
Uruguay: 15:45 hours
Venezuela: 14:45hours
Last lineup Cremonese
Carnesecchi, Valeri, Vasquez, Ciofani, Sernicola, Castagnetti, Ferrari, Galdames, Meite, Lochoshvili, Dkereke.
Last lineup Juventus
Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Juventus vs Cremonese will be Daniele Chiffi; Alessandro Giallatini, first line; Alessandro Cipressa, second line; Luca Zufferli, the fourth assistant. VAR: to be confirmed
How are Juventus arrive?
On the other hand, the Turin team led by Massimiliano Allegri, is the current sub-leader of Serie A, and although Napoli has already been crowned champion, the places to define the next edition of the Champions League, are not yet confirmed. Despite the sanction they had in the middle of the tournament, the points were returned to them to settle at the top of the Italian league. In their most recent match in the local league, Juventus returned home with an important victory at the Atalanta stadium that ended in a score of 0-2 in favor of the visitors with goals from Samuel Iling-Junior and Dusan Vlahovic. In the Europa League, they were able to rescue a last minute draw in the first leg against Sevilla. Currently, in Serie A, they are in second position with 66 points with 20 wins, 6 draws and 8 defeats.
How does Cremonese arrive?
The team from the city of Cremona is in serious trouble in Serie A as they are in the relegation zone, so they need the three points to climb positions and get out of the relegation zone. However, the task is difficult as they will face the sub-leader of the Italian league and, although they are 6 points away to get out of the bottom of the table, they must take advantage of these last remaining games to continue adding points especially now since so far this year, they have not been able to get out of the bottom.In their most recent match, the Cremonese, managed by Davide Ballardini, won at home by a score of 2-0 against Spezia. They are currently in 19th position with 24 points from 4 wins, 12 draws and 18 defeats.
Matchday 35 of Serie A
We continue with the activity in all the leagues tournaments in the world and in its final stretch. This weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, one of the most attractive soccer competitions in the world. The Juventus stadium will witness this clash of Juventus against Cremonese. Both teams will want to continue adding during this season so they will seek to do so with a victory and thus continue climbing positions in this competition. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium
The match Juventus - Cremonese will be played at the Juventus Stadium, in the city of Turin, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
Welcome, everyone!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Ligue 1 match: Juventus vs Cremonese Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!