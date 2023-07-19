Braga vs Cardiff City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Braga vs Cardiff City live streaming.
Where and how to watch Braga vs Cardiff City online live streaming
Braga vs Cardiff City cannot be tuned in live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Braga vs Cardiff City match corresponding to the friendly match for the 2023-2024 season?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 16:00 hours
Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 12:00 noon ET
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 13:00 hours
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 12:00 noon
South Africa: 12:00 noon
Australia: 12:00 noon
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
Cardiff Statement
"Being back with my family and around familiar faces is just great, so I'm delighted to be back here now. I've missed it a lot over the last year, so it was important for me to be back around them."
"Obviously, I'm a Cardiff City fan, and watching them over the years since I've been away, we've had some low points but also some great achievements, being in the Premier League and representing Cardiff on the big stage. That's one of my goals - to try and help my teammates and this club get back to the top."
"I've said it many times in the past: I owe a lot to Cardiff, to the fans, to everyone who has been at the Club when I was here as a kid."
How does Cardiff City arrive?