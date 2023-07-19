Braga vs Cardiff City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Match
Image: Cardiff

2:01 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for Braga vs Cardiff City live streaming.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Braga vs Cardiff City live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Municipal de Lagos. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
1:56 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Braga vs Cardiff City online live streaming

The match will not be broadcasted.

Braga vs Cardiff City cannot be tuned in live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

1:51 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Braga vs Cardiff City match corresponding to the friendly match for the 2023-2024 season?

This is the kick-off time for the Braga vs Cardiff City match on July 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 16:00 hours

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 12:00 noon ET

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 15:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 13:00 hours

India: 11:00 a.m. 

Nigeria: 12:00 noon

South Africa: 12:00 noon

Australia: 12:00 noon

United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon

1:46 AM2 hours ago

Cardiff Statement

Aaron Ramsey spoke after his return to his team: "It feels amazing to finally be back here. I always thought I'd be back one day, and now is the perfect time to do it."

"Being back with my family and around familiar faces is just great, so I'm delighted to be back here now. I've missed it a lot over the last year, so it was important for me to be back around them."

"Obviously, I'm a Cardiff City fan, and watching them over the years since I've been away, we've had some low points but also some great achievements, being in the Premier League and representing Cardiff on the big stage. That's one of my goals - to try and help my teammates and this club get back to the top."

"I've said it many times in the past: I owe a lot to Cardiff, to the fans, to everyone who has been at the Club when I was here as a kid."

1:41 AM2 hours ago

How does Cardiff City arrive?

Cardiff arrives after tying their match against Cambridge to one goal and beating The New Saints 3 goals to one, the English team will be looking to come out victorious in this new match against this team.

1:36 AM2 hours ago

How does Braga arrive?

Braga arrives to this match after beating Uniao Torreense and Boavista in friendly matches, both without conceding a goal, in this match they will look to continue adding victories for the new season.
1:31 AM2 hours ago

The match Braga vs Cardiff City will be played at the Municipal Stadium of Lagos.

The Braga vs Cardiff City match will be played at the Municipal Stadium of Lagos, located in Lagos, Portugal. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
1:26 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Braga vs Cardiff City live stream, corresponding to the friendly match for the new 2023-2024 season. The match will take place at the Municipal Stadium of Lagos, at 12:00 pm.
