England vs Haiti: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the England vs Haiti match live?
What time is England vs Haiti match for Women's World Cup?
Argentina 6:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Bolivia 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Brazil 6:30 am: SporTV, Fifa+ e CazeTV
Chile 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Colombia 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Ecuador 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
USA 5:30 am ET: Peacock, Telemundo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Spain 11:30 am: Fifa+
Mexico 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Paraguay 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Peru 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Uruguay 6:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Venezuela 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Speak up, Nicolas Delepine!
We are going to run from the outside and we have already said that the bigger the mountains and the challenges, the tastier the success will be. You might think we're a bit crazy or traveling, but we want to play, pull off a surprise or two and, why not, reach the last 16."
Probable lineup for Haiti
CDMF 2023- Australie: À la veille de la rencontre contre l’Angleterre, les grenadières ont eu droit à une visite de familiarisation au Suncorp Stadium ￼d’une capacité d’environ 53 000 places.
TousderrièrenosGrenadières !
Yon ekip, yon misyon, Grenadyealaso#Beyondgreatness pic.twitter.com/aB75C9pj5M — Fédération Haïtienne de Football (@fhfhaiti) July 21, 2023
Situation in Haiti
Speak up, Sarina!
I've decided [on England's starting eleven] but I'm not going to tell. We've had preparation camps, we've had the game behind closed doors [against Canada], we've had the Portugal game and we've tried many, many things and we wanted them all to be ready.
As we know, what is today, can change tomorrow because someone can get sick or injured, so I have all the positions double and that gave me and the coaching staff big headaches. It's very tight, it's very competitive and I want them to keep giving us headaches all the time.
All of our games are in Australia and I'm really excited to go there. The game is growing so fast and it's going to be really exciting. I'm really looking forward to it."
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!