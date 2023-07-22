England vs Haiti: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup
5:35 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the England vs Haiti match live?

If you want to watch the game England vs Haiti live on TV, your options is: Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:30 PM2 hours ago

What time is England vs Haiti match for Women's World Cup?

This is the start time of the game England vs Haiti of 22th July 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 6:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Bolivia 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Brazil 6:30 am: SporTV, Fifa+ e CazeTV

Chile 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Colombia 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Ecuador 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

USA 5:30 am ET: Peacock, Telemundo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Spain 11:30 am: Fifa+

Mexico 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Paraguay 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Peru 4:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Uruguay 6:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Venezuela 5:30 am: DIRECTV Sports, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

5:25 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Nicolas Delepine!

"We know we have big challenges ahead, but our team has a very strong point: they are not afraid of anyone. They do not feel inferior to any opponent.

We are going to run from the outside and we have already said that the bigger the mountains and the challenges, the tastier the success will be. You might think we're a bit crazy or traveling, but we want to play, pull off a surprise or two and, why not, reach the last 16."

5:20 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Haiti

Theus; Surpris, Limage, Joseph, K. Louis; Jeudy, Pierre-Louis; B. Louis, Dumornay, Mondesir; Borgella.
5:15 PM2 hours ago
5:10 PM2 hours ago

Situation in Haiti

In contrast, Nicolas Delepine has no doubts or absentees for the clash.
5:05 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Sarina!

"It's the first game of the tournament for both of us and for Haiti it's the first time at a World Cup. Everyone is fit so we are ready to go. Haiti have an athletic team, they are very opportunistic, they have a very transitional game, some unpredictability and we will try to play our own game.

I've decided [on England's starting eleven] but I'm not going to tell. We've had preparation camps, we've had the game behind closed doors [against Canada], we've had the Portugal game and we've tried many, many things and we wanted them all to be ready.

As we know, what is today, can change tomorrow because someone can get sick or injured, so I have all the positions double and that gave me and the coaching staff big headaches. It's very tight, it's very competitive and I want them to keep giving us headaches all the time.

All of our games are in Australia and I'm really excited to go there. The game is growing so fast and it's going to be really exciting. I'm really looking forward to it."

5:00 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for England

Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; James, Hemp, Daly.
4:55 PM2 hours ago
The FA
The FA
4:50 PM2 hours ago

Situation in England

Sarina Wiegman has only one doubt among the starting XI: Millie Bright, who replaced Williamson as tournament captain, would be fit for the opener.
4:45 PM3 hours ago

Les Grenadières

Haiti is experiencing the sensation of its first World Cup. A third-place finish in the group stage of the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship ensured the Haitians made the play-offs, passing Senegal and Chile. However, the experience has already been gained by the U-20 team in 2018. For his part, Nicolas Delépine has been the coach of Les Grenadières since February 2022.
4:40 PM3 hours ago

Lionesses

Reigning European Champions England are one of the favorites to win the title. Without the injured Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead, the Lionesses, coached by Sarina Wiegman, will be looking for their first World Cup title. England's best finish came in 2015 when they finished third to Germany.
4:35 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

England vs Haiti live this Saturday (22), at the Suncorp Stadium at 5:30 am ET, for the Women's World Cup. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
4:30 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Women's World Cup Match: England vs Haiti Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França
